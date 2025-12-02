Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Pastor and Bride in Nigeria

Authorities in Nigeria have been responding to another wave of kidnappings that has been unfolding across several regions in recent weeks. A clergyman and a bride were among those abducted in two separate raids.

Gunmen attacked a church in Nigeria's Kogi state and abducted the pastor along with worshippers during a Sunday morning service.

The abductions come amid a sharp rise in kidnappings across Nigeria.

What do we know so far about the kidnappings?

Nigerian media reported overnight that the target in Kogi was the "Cherubim and Seraphim" church in the village of Ejiba, where twelve people were taken including the pastor.

Authorities confirmed the incident. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, spokesperson for Kogi state, criticized some pastors for continuing to encourage congregations to gather in remote locations despite known risks.

He was quoted by Nigeria's NAN news agency as saying that clergy sometimes underestimate the danger posed by armed groups. No public information has yet emerged about the suspected perpetrators.

In a separate attack in Sokoto State in the northeast, a bride and 10 of her bridesmaids were abducted from a village on Saturday.

More than 400 people have been taken in the past two weeks, including large numbers of children and teenagers.

On November 21, gunmen raided the Catholic St. Mary's School boarding facility in Papiri, Niger state, seizing more than 300 people. Details about the 265 mostly children who remain missing have not been made public.

Armed gangs also abducted 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi state on November 17.

What's behind the abductions?

Observers remain divided over the motivations behind the attacks in Africa's most populous nation, home to around 235 million people. Between 2013 and 2015, the Islamist group Boko Haram carried out mass abductions involving several thousand victims.

In recent years, however, experts say many kidnappings have been driven primarily by financial motives linked to ransom demands.

The inclusion of clergy among those targeted is thought to reflect assumptions that churches may be more willing or able to pay ransoms.

Authorities warn that the pattern of attacks highlights a growing criminal economy around abduction-for-profit schemes.

Edited by: Kieran Burke