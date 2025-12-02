Nigeria: Revoked 1,095 Plots in Abuja - We're No Longer Owners of Property - Fayose, Obahiagbon

ABUJA: The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, has released the names of 1,095 individuals and organizations whose property titles it revoked for failing to settle statutory land charges, signalling the commencement of a new phase of enforcement across Abuja.

In a notice published in the dailies yesterday, the Administration said the enforcement would begin, following the expiration of a 14-day final grace period on November 25.

Many of the affected properties are located in some of the city's most coveted districts, including Asokoro, Maitama, Garki and Wuse.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The notice, titled "Commencement of Enforcement Actions on Defaulters of Ground Rent Payments, Land Use Conversion Fee, C of O Bills in the Federal Capital Territory," read: "The general public particularly holders of property in the FCT are hereby notified that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON has approved commencement of enforcement actions on a total of 1,095 properties in the Federal Capital City FCC for defaulting in various payments.

"Despite the several publications/public notices made by the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA in some national dailies, online platforms and television stations requesting defaulters to settle their financial obligations/liabilities to the FCTA namely Ground Rent, Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) Bill, Penalty/Violation Fee, and Land Use Conversion Fee, the underlisted property holders have failed to comply. This contravenes the provisions of Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act and also the terms and conditions of grant of the respective Rights of Occupancy.

"Following the expiration of the final grace period of fourteen (14) calendar days on Tuesday, the 25th of November 2025, the FCT Administration will carry out enforcement actions on the underlisted 835 properties for defaulting in payment of ground rents and 260 properties for defaulting in payment of Violation Fee and Land Use Conversion Fee."

The document showed that 835 of those listed defaulted on ground rent payments, while 260 failed to pay violation charges and land-use conversion fees, offences the administration said breached Section 28(5)(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act and violated the conditions attached to their respective Rights of Occupancy.

Prominent Nigerians affected include former Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje, former Cross River governor Donald Duke, former First Lady Patience Jonathan, former Senate President David Mark; Wike's friend ans former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose; Uche Secondus; Kalu Idika Kalu; Lawan Gwadabe: Ghali Umar Na'abba; Dapo Sarumi; Sule Lamido; Dubem Onyia; Donald Duke; Azibaola Robert; Kakatar Group Ltd; Iyabo Olusola Obasanjo; Mohammed Ali Ndume; Patrick Obahiagbon; Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau; and Victoria Ojeme and former Osun State deputy governor, Iyiola Omisore.Some of the organizations include the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Borno and Oyo state governments, several federal ministries and agencies, hotels among others.

The administration had repeatedly advised holders of statutory titles to settle outstanding obligations or risk forfeiting their properties.This latest round of revocations follows a sweeping action in May 2025, when the FCTA took possession of 4,794 properties in central Abuja. Those assets - some belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, - were reclaimed after decades of unpaid ground rent, some stretching between 10 and 43 years.

Ownership of all revoked properties automatically reverts to the FCTA which could take full possession any time it deems fit.

Fayose no longer owner of property--Olayinka

Speaking on the revocation of Ayodele Fayose's land, Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, said the former Ekiti State governor had disposed the property since 2008, adding that the minister was neither partisan nor sentimental in discharging his duty.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Olayinka said: "The property involved has been sold by former Governor Ayodele Fayose since 2008 and the new owner has not deemed it fit to regularise his possession of the said property. Besides, other Wike's friends' title to land was revoked.

"The minster is not partisan or sentimental when doing his job."

I'm not owner of land -- Obahiagbon

Similarly, a former member of the House of Representatives, Patrick Obahiagbon, said he was not the owner of the FCT Abuja land revoked by the FCT Administration.

In a chat with Vanguard, yesterday, Obahiagbon said he acquired the land sometime in 2012 and sold it 13 years ago.

His words: "I got the land in 2012 or so and got the right of occupancy for it. I sold it to one Ogunleye over 13 years ago. Unfortunately, he did not ratify the papers, though I gave him power of attorney. So, it is not my land."