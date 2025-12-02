Nigeria Receiving International Support in Fight Against Terrorism, Says Nuhu Ribadu

Katsina — National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has revealed that Nigeria has begun to receive international support in its fight against insurgents and terrorists waging war against the country.

Ribadu named some of the countries lending support to Nigeria to include the United States of America, France and Britain.

Speaking when he led a federal government delegation to pay a sympathy visit on the Catholic Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, the Very Reverend Dr Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, and parents of Students of St Mary's Catholic Nursery Primary /Secondary School in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, Ribadu said the country would overcome the insurgents.

"Many good people from all over the world are coming to support us, including the United States of America. We appreciate everyone especially the European countries like France, the United Kingdom and a couple of others.

"The whole world is coming together to stop and defeat this evil which has been going on in Nigeria for two decades," he stated.

Ribadu declared that President Bola Tinubu was distressed and disturbed by the kidnap of the children and some of their teachers resulting in his stopping some of his official engagements to attend to the problem.

"Mr. President said I should thank you, Bishop Yohanna for your understanding and patience and for giving us the right information and by standing by for us. We are one," he said, assuring them that the school would remain and survivewhile the children would return because "we will provide security in that axis.

"You will see our reactions and responses now. One thing I know is that, evil people will always be around but this thing they have done is what will change Nigeria for good.

"Enough is enough. We will not relent in our efforts, we are all under attack, let us not allow bad people to divide us, let us not allow evil to get into us," he counseled.

Ribadu then assured them that "the children are where they are and will come back safely. God is with them and God is with us. Evil will never win. They are going to come back, I give you the assurance."

Bishop Yohanna thanked President Tinubu and the National Security Adviser for coming to give hope to the parents before presenting copies of a report to the NSA after which they went into a closed door meeting that lasted for about 30 minutes.

The Principal of the school, Reverend Sister Felicia Gyang and a representative of the Parents, Mr. Luka Iliya narrated how the incident happened and their current states of mind.

The National Security Adviser was accompanied on the visit by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Bernard Doro; the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi; and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria , Rev. Joseph Hayab.

DHQ on Katsina's Cross-Border Tension

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has provided clarity on a recent border incident involving local vigilante members and Nigerien troops at Mazanya village in Jibia Local Government Area, Katsina State, which occurred on November 29, 2025 at approximately 1500 hours.

Director of Defence, Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the statement aimed to correct misinformation, reassure the public, and underscore ongoing efforts to strengthen cross-border coordination with the Republic of Niger, and preventing similar misunderstandings in the future.

According to the DHQ, a convoy comprising four gun trucks and a Toyota Jeep carrying Nigerien military personnel entered Mazanya to collect water, a routine activity historically carried out by Nigerien troops.

However, the unusually large convoy raised concern among local vigilantes, who mistakenly perceived the movement as a potential hostile advance, prompting them to open fire.

Prompt dialogue between Nigerian security authorities and the Nigerien commander on the ground resolved the misunderstanding.

The Nigerien troops completed their water-collection mission and returned safely to their side of the border without further incident.

The commander stressed the importance of prior liaison and communication before any future cross-border operations, particularly those involving large troop movements or visits by senior officers, and agreed to adhere to enhanced communication procedures going forward.

"In line with the Armed Forces of Nigeria's commitment to peaceful and cooperative relations with neighbouring countries, the DHQ convened a Joint Border Security Meeting on the morning of 1 December 2025. The meeting focused on strengthening liaison mechanisms between Nigerian and Nigerien security forces to prevent a recurrence of similar incidents," Onoja explained.

You've Failed Nigerians, Yesufu Tells N'Assembly

Prominent activist, Aisha Yesufu, has rebuked members of the National Assembly, accusing the legislative body of abandoning its constitutional mandate amid spiraling insecurity, poverty, and corruption across the country.

In an open letter, Yesufu lambasted lawmakers for acting as a "rubber stamp assembly" instead of representing the people who elected them.

The letter criticised the parliamentarians for their deafening silence on the worsening security situation, where Nigerians were "hunted like animals" in homes, schools, markets, and on roads.

"Nowhere is safe in Nigeria and no one is safe in Nigeria," Yesufu wrote, questioning why the legislators haven't leveraged their protected parliamentary platform to raise alarms.

"As a citizen, I am dismayed and disappointed by the National Assembly's failure to fulfil its constitutional duties," she added.

Yesufu reminded the lawmakers of their core responsibilities - lawmaking, oversight, confirming nominations, and holding the executive accountable - stressing these duties are being neglected.

"The legislative arm is supposed to be the activist in government. The voice for the voiceless," she emphasised, noting their immunity should empower them to speak boldly for Nigerians.

Instead, she accused them of prioritising "fancy dinners" and trivial matters, "majoring in the minor" while citizens suffer.

The activist outlined five urgent demands for the National Assembly, including to convene an emergency session on insecurity; investigate security lapses and agency failures; hold the executive accountable for protection failures; pass legislation to strengthen security and address root causes of violence; and summon President Bola Tinubu to a joint session to account for protection efforts.

"The National Assembly must wake up to its responsibilities and act in the best interests of Nigerians," Yesufu demanded.

Bandits Abduct 25 Residents in Kano, 48 Hours After Army Rescues 7 Victims

Two days after a joint operation by the 3 Brigade Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, and Nigerian Police led to the rescue of 7 victims and the killing of a 60-year-old woman by bandits, another 12 people have been kidnapped in the same area in Kano State.

According to Babatunde Zubairu, Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 3 Brigade, Nigerian Army, the bandits were engaged by the army but managed to escape towards Kankia LGA in Katsina State, and despite efforts to track them, their location remained elusive.

"The troops pursued the bandits along their withdrawal route towards Rimaye, engaged them with a high volume of fire, and swiftly rescued the abducted victims. However four of the kidnapped victims are still unaccounted," he stated.

Meanwhile, 48 hours after the celebration of the rescue by the army, the community plunged into another saddening situation following the abduction of another 12 residents in Unguwar Tsamiya in Faruruwa village and the Dabawa community, both in the Shanono Local Government Area of the state.

One of the community leaders, Alhaji Yahaya Bagobiri, told THISDAY in a telephone interview that around 7pm on Sunday night, some vigilante members informed them about bandits riding 23 motorbikes coming in their direction to attack them.

Bagobiri added that they quickly alerted the security agencies, but there was no response, even after 11pm when the bandits finished their operation and left the town with their abductees.

"Throughout Sunday, there was no presence of any security personnel, and we had been calling to alert them before and after the operation, but none of the security agencies answered our call or came to our rescue," he added.

The State Police Command, had announced that enforcement of the existing ban on the conveyance of passengers on all forms of motorcycles and the restriction of commercial tricycles from operating between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am daily in Kano State as part of the effort to curtail the current insecurity in the state.