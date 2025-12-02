Nigeria: Abducted Niger Schoolchildren Will Be Back Soon, Says Ribadu

The National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has visited the Kontagora Catholic Diocese over the abducted St Mary's Catholic School Papiri children and staff assuring that " the children are doing fine and will be back soon".

He said this when he was received by the Bishop of the Diocese, Most Reverend Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, in the church at Kontagora. He said efforts were in top gear and security had been beefed up including help from European countries and United States of America.

The NSA who delivered President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's message said Nigerians must join hands together to defeat the common enemy causing havoc in the country adding that " This is a very solemn and difficult moment for us, especially after hearing from some of the parents and all of you. However, we take responsibility because it is our duty to protect you".

"This is a directive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that we must come and visit you. Mr. President is in pain. He is in sorrow just like all of us. He stopped everything he was doing and he was supposed to travel but he suspended his journey," he added.

He said "Enough is enough, we will not relent in our efforts, we are all under attack, let us not allow bad people to divide us, let us not allow evil to get into us".

The NSA who was accompanied by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Bernard Doro, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi and Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Northern Nigeria , Rev. Joseph Hayab, said "you are not alone, I can assure you we are together in this."

He commended Bishop Yohanna for standing firm and remaining unwavering despite frustrations from some quarters about the abduction saying, "Many good people from all over the world are coming to support us, including the United States of America. We appreciate everyone especially the European countries like France, the United Kingdom and couple of others".

According to him "the whole world is coming together to stop and defeat this evil which has been going on in Nigeria for two decades. The children are where they are and will come back safely. God is with them and God is with us. Evil will never win. They are going to come back, I give you the assurance."

"Mr. President said I should thank you, Bishop Yohanna for your understanding, patience, for giving us the right information and by standing by for us. We are one," he added.

He said "You will see our reactions and responses now, one thing I know is that, evil people will always be around but this thing they have done is what will change Nigeria for good".

Responding Bishop Bulus Yohanna thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Security Adviser for coming and giving hope to the people and presented hard copies of the report on the incident to the NSA after which they went into a closed door meeting that lasted for about 30 minutes.

The principal of the school Rev. Sister Felicia Gyang and a representative of the parents, Mr. Luka Iliya narrated how the incident happened and their current state of mind.