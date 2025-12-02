Liberia: Orange Money Launches Instant Amazon Gift Cards in Liberia, Powered By Blinksky

Orange Money Liberia has rolled out instant Amazon digital gift cards that customers can buy and send directly to mobile phones, in a move the company says will open a new channel for everyday digital spending, gifting, and rewards. The service -- powered by a strategic partnership with BlinkSky, a global digital card platform -- is available now by dialing *144*168# on Orange Money.

According to the company, Amazon digital gift cards purchased through Orange Money are delivered by SMS "instantly, seamlessly, securely, and conveniently," never expire, and can be redeemed on millions of items at Amazon.com. Orange says Amazon is the first of several top-tier brands slated for Liberia, with Apple/iTunes, Google Play, Spotify and others to follow from BlinkSky's catalog of 300-plus international and diaspora brands.

Maxwell Dodd, CEO of Orange Money Liberia, framed the launch as a cornerstone of the company's broader payments strategy. "We are thrilled to partner with BlinkSky in delivering digital gift card solutions for the market," he said. "We stand alone in the country with this capability. It gets at the core of the digitalization of our merchant, retail, B2B, and payment ecosystem." Dodd added that the service complements Orange's Maxit Marketplace and will be integrated into the newly launched Maxit Super App as the company pushes to "Lead the Future."

The problem it aims to solve

Liberia remains largely cash-based, with limited access to international payment rails for digital content, e-commerce, and subscription services. Many consumers and small businesses lack international cards or face friction when paying for apps, software, music, cloud tools, or even basic online purchases. That constraint also limits how local merchants run promotions, refunds, loyalty programs, and corporate incentives in a way that connects them to global brands their customers already know.

By turning a mobile money balance into a widely accepted digital gift credential -- starting with Amazon -- Orange Money and BlinkSky are effectively creating a bridge between local wallets and global digital marketplaces. For consumers, that means simpler access to goods and services they already want but cannot easily pay for. For businesses, it introduces a flexible instrument for rewards, refunds, promotions, and bundles that can be issued and delivered instantly by SMS--no plastic, no bank card, no waiting.

Gerald Sherman, who introduced and has steered the Orange Money-BlinkSky partnership, positioned the launch as aligned with national policy goals. "We are delighted to deliver this partnership to Liberia. It puts us on a path towards building a more digital and cashless society in alignment with the goals of the Central Bank of Liberia; the BlinkSky ambition; as well as the transformative vision of Orange Money Liberia and the Orange Group," he said.

Why this could unlock a market that doesn't yet know it needs it

Digital gift cards often seed new habits. In markets where card penetration is low, consumers may not start with a monthly subscription or a complex online checkout--but they will redeem a familiar brand voucher sent by SMS. That first, low-friction experience can reveal use cases the market hasn't articulated yet: buying software for a side hustle, topping up a kid's learning app, sending a festive gift to family, or issuing instant store credit after a delivery problem. The instrument is simple, but the downstream behavior -- more digital spending, more online problem-solving -- can be transformative.

For merchants, the same tool opens up modern customer-lifecycle tactics without heavy infrastructure: e-receipts with make-good credits, SMS-delivered loyalty rewards, promotional bundles with a streaming trial, or B2B incentives for sales teams -- paid out instantly into something customers recognize and can spend online. Because delivery is mobile-first and card-less, these benefits extend into places where traditional bank-card promotions simply don't reach.

Mark Chambers, CEO and founder of BlinkSky, called the collaboration "a foundational step toward achieving our ambition for universal access to digital financial services," adding that the partnership "empowers millions of people and businesses, helping them harness the power of digital transactions in a fast-evolving market."

What's next

Orange Money says it will expand beyond Amazon to additional international and diaspora brands and will also enable digital gift cards across its local merchant network, including Orange Stores. The company emphasizes that cards purchased via Orange Money can be used not only as gifts but also for payments, rewards, incentives, refunds, promotions, bundles, and loyalty programs -- use cases that hint at deeper integration with retailers and corporate clients.

The company describes the launch as a first of its kind in Liberia and part of a broader push toward paperless, mobile-direct transactions. Whether consumers initially see it as "gifting," "online shopping credit," or simply "a quick way to pay," the bet is that instant, SMS-delivered value will lower barriers to digital participation--and, over time, normalize cashless behavior at scale.

How it works: Customers dial *144*168# on Orange Money, select the digital gift card option, choose the amount, pay from their wallet, and receive an SMS with the gift card details for redemption. Orange says cards are delivered instantly and can be forwarded as gifts.

Orange Money Liberia describes itself as a leading mobile and digital financial services provider focused on financial inclusion, while BlinkSky provides the underlying digital card rails and catalog, delivering top-tier brands directly to mobile phones.