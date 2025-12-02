Liberia: Veteran Journalist Lies Critically Ill At JFK

A heart-wrenching appeal has been made to the Liberian public, government officials, the media community, and humanitarian organizations to urgently intervene and help save the life of veteran Liberian journalist Frank Lobo, who is currently in critical condition at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center (JFK) in Monrovia.

Speaking through tears and visible distress, Madam Nundeh Lobo, the wife of the ailing journalist, disclosed that her husband is battling a life-threatening medical condition that requires immediate surgery to prevent sudden death. She said her husband is currently lying in JFK's emergency room fighting for his life, stressing that doctors have warned that any delay could be fatal.

According to Madam Lobo, her husband's medical struggle began several weeks ago when doctors in Liberia informed the family that his condition could not be adequately treated locally. Specialists then recommended medical evacuation for surgery abroad, suggesting India or Côte d'Ivoire as possible destinations.

Following an earlier nationwide SOS appeal, some assistance was received, including airfare sponsorship from Senator Johnny Kpehe, which enabled the family to travel to India in hopes that the life-saving surgery would be carried out. Madam Lobo said they traveled with great hope and optimism, believing that her husband's suffering would finally come to an end.

However, upon arrival in India, doctors conducted extensive medical examinations and later informed the family that the surgery could not proceed due to insufficient funds. She explained that the family was initially told the surgery would cost US$5,000, an amount they struggled to raise but eventually managed to secure. Unfortunately, after further tests were conducted, doctors revised the cost upward to US$15,500, placing the procedure far beyond the family's financial capacity.

Madam Lobo said the sudden increase in medical cost left the family stranded, unable to extend their stay, pay for accommodation, or even afford daily meals. With no other option, they were forced to return to Liberia without the surgery being performed.

The family returned to Monrovia on November 8, but since then, Frank Lobo's health has rapidly worsened. For the past two weeks, his condition has drastically deteriorated, with his wife revealing that he has not been eating or drinking, cannot walk, and is now extremely weak and helpless. She said he can no longer perform basic activities without assistance.

Due to the alarming deterioration in his condition, the family rushed him to JFK, where doctors reportedly described his situation as extremely critical and urgent. Madam Lobo disclosed that medical experts at the facility have discovered that two veins on the left side of her husband's body are leaking blood. They warned that any rupture could result in sudden death at any moment.

With foreign treatment no longer immediately possible, JFK doctors have now recommended that the surgery be performed at AROC, a specialized medical facility in Liberia. The estimated cost for the procedure at AROC is US$8,000, an amount which the family still cannot afford. Madam Lobo confirmed that no payment has yet been made toward the recommended surgery.

Desperate and emotionally overwhelmed, Madam Lobo visited the SPOON Network to launch another nationwide SOS appeal on behalf of her husband. She called on Liberians from all walks of life, including government officials, businesspeople, journalists, churches, mosques, humanitarian organizations, and ordinary citizens, to come urgently to her husband's aid.

She described her appeal as one driven strictly by the need to save a human life and urged the public to put aside past misunderstandings, differences, or grievances.

She emotionally pleaded with Liberians not to laugh or turn away from their suffering, stressing that this is the time for the nation to pay her husband back for his years of service to the country through journalism.

Madam Lobo disclosed that she can be contacted directly at 0555-423-910 by anyone willing to assist with financial support toward the emergency surgery.

As the veteran journalist lies in critical condition at JFK, his family, colleagues, and supporters hope that this renewed national appeal will spark immediate action to secure the urgent medical intervention needed to prevent another tragic loss to Liberia's media fraternity.