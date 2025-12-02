Liberia, Israel Deepen Educational Partnership

In a major push to strengthen Liberia's education system, the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Education, has launched a two-week "Training of Trainers" (TOT) program in partnership with the State of Israel under its international aid agency, MASHAV. The workshop, underway at the Kakata Rural Teacher Training Institute (KRTTI) in Margibi County, runs from December 1-14, 2025, and focuses on Regenerative and Human-Centered Education -- the first training of its kind in Liberia.

The opening ceremony brought together key officials, including Aviel Avraham, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the Embassy of Israel to Ghana, Liberia, and Sierra Leone; Israeli expert trainer Yudith Rosental; Liberia's Deputy Minister for Instruction, Amos Fully; Assistant Minister for Teacher Education, Clifford Konah Jr.; KRTTI Director Sorna Sheriff; and other education stakeholders.

Delivering special remarks, Israeli DCM Aviel Avraham emphasized that the training was the product of months of joint technical work, not a one-sided intervention.

"This program results from months of consultation, technical exchange, and careful joint planning," he said. "Liberia clearly articulated its reform needs, and MASHAV tailored its expertise to respect Liberia's context, history, and future ambitions. It is a shared vision and a mutual responsibility."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Avraham underscored that the program aligns directly with Liberia's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development and its Education Sector Plan, both of which prioritize teacher quality, inclusion, and system credibility.

Calling education "the foundation of economic growth, social cohesion, and national confidence," he said the training responds to Liberia's post-crisis needs by restoring trust and dignity in the school system.

The MASHAV training covers social-emotional learning, mental health, gender equity, leadership, coaching, and school safeguarding -- critical issues raised in Liberia's recent education assessments.

According to Avraham, "Education systems do not only transmit knowledge; they shape human beings and heal societies."

He told participants to view themselves not merely as trainees but as future national change agents equipped to embed social-emotional learning in schools, lead inclusive and resilient institutions, and support Liberia's reform agenda.

Israel Trainer Urges Open-Mindedness

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Middle East and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Israeli expert trainer Yudith Rosental, who will lead the sessions for two weeks, encouraged participants to embrace innovative approaches.

She noted the training model may differ from traditional Liberian methods but is highly relevant to modern education practice.

The Liberian government has hailed what it termed as Israel's "First-of-its-Kind" support. Declaring the training officially open, Deputy Minister for Instruction Amos Fully commended Israel for what he described as "a first-of-its-kind intervention" in Liberia's teacher development system.

Fully said the Ministry of Education would roll out a larger, nationwide version of the program after the pilot in Kakata.

"This partnership has always benefited Liberia," he noted. "We are grateful to the Government of Israel and look forward to expanding this initiative to reach more educators."

He also thanked Education Minister Jasor M. Jallah and President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for championing improvements in Liberia's struggling education system.

In a moving moment, Ambassador Avraham shared his own background as a member of Ethiopia's "Beta Israel" Jewish community, saying his journey reflects the transformative power of education.

"I stand here today because teachers, mentors, and my parents believed in me. Education is the strongest tool humanity has to confront its challenges."

He reaffirmed Israel's commitment to support Liberia in teacher development, educational leadership, and human capital growth.