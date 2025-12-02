Liberia: Capitol Arson Trial Opens

One of the most politically sensitive criminal trials in Liberia's recent history begins today, Monday, December 1, at Criminal Court 'A', where former Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and six co-defendants -- including three sitting lawmakers -- face multiple felony charges linked to the December 18, 2024, arson attack on the Capitol Building.

The defendants are accused of orchestrating or aiding a violent plot that unfolded during a protest against Koffa's removal by the Legislative "Majority Bloc." Prosecutors say the violence caused extensive destruction to the Legislature's seat of power -- damage estimated at US$3.78 million.

The charges include criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief, criminal facilitation, criminal attempt to commit murder, reckless burning or exploding, release of destructive forces, reckless endangerment, and criminal solicitation.

The arson attack did not occur in a vacuum. It followed months of deepening political instability, marked by fierce power struggles within the House of Representatives.

In late 2024, tensions peaked when Koffa -- then Speaker -- was ousted by a newly formed Majority Bloc. His supporters dismissed the move as a political coup engineered to realign power within the Legislature.

Political observers note that the December 18 protest was the culmination of internal factional struggles, bitter disputes over legislative control, allegations of political manipulation, and a charged national climate following the 2023 elections.

Observer have long warned that Liberia's Legislature, prone to fragmented alliances and shifting loyalties, has become increasingly vulnerable to violent expressions of political dissent.

The arson attack marked the most destructive manifestation of these tensions in over a decade.

Prosecution's Case: "A Conscious Effort to Create an Environment for Violence"

According to state prosecutors, the plot against the Capitol Building was devised overnight on December 17, 2024, with Koffa as the alleged mastermind.

The prosecution claims to have built its case over six months using audio recordings, social media messages, seized cell phone data, witness interviews, and the testimonies of alleged co-conspirators.

"The former Speaker was not a passive observer. He made a conscious effort to create an environment conducive to violence, allowing the arson to unfold with precision."

Three individuals -- Eric Susay, Thomas Isaac Etheridge, and Christian Kofa -- are said to have given statements while in detention at the NSA, admitting their involvement and implicating Koffa.

State lawyers say these defendants described plans involving petrol bombs, targeting not only the Capitol but also police officers, the RLJ Hotel, where Majority Bloc lawmakers met, and lawmakers' personal vehicles.

On trial alongside Koffa are three serving lawmakers Rep. Dixon W. Seboe (Montserrado District #16), Rep. Abu B. Kamara (Montserrado District #15), Rep. Jacob C. Deebie (Grand Gedeh District #3).

Defense Denies Pushes Back

Cllr. Koffa vehemently denies all allegations. He insists the case is the product of political persecution and a deeply flawed investigative process.

He has argued consistently that much of the evidence was obtained illegally and should be thrown out.

Key defense claims include torture and human rights abuses. Defense maintains that several defendants were subjected to blunt-force trauma, electrical burns, and other injuries.

Court-ordered medical reports from AMI Hospital reportedly documented physical injuries "consistent with torture."

Koffa asserted, "Evidence obtained through torture is inadmissible under Liberian law, and its use would undermine our constitutional democracy."

The defense also argues that the National Security Agency (NSA) had no statutory authority to arrest or interrogate civilians in this matter. Legal analysts note that, if true, this would constitute a serious violation of jurisdictional norms and due process.

Koffa and other co-defendants say phones and documents were taken without a valid search warrant, with the warrant only being obtained after the seizures.

IF confirmed, this would breach Article 21(f) of the Constitution, which protects citizens from unreasonable searches and seizures.

This case sits at the intersection of constitutional rights, political accountability, national security, and due process.

Legal analysts anticipate a fierce courtroom battle over admissibility of evidence, the legality of NSA involvement, the credibility of confessional statements obtained under alleged torture, and whether political motivations tainted the investigation.

The defense is expected to challenge nearly every evidentiary pillar of the prosecution's case.

Regardless of the outcome at Criminal Court 'A,' the defeated party is almost certain to appeal to the Supreme Court, which would then face its most politically charged case since the 2017 election disputes.

Political Stakes

Beyond the courtroom, this trial is being closely monitored by local civil society groups, the U.S. government, international human rights organizations, diplomatic missions, and Liberia's polarized political class.

Many believe that the trial represents a litmus test for judicial independence, accountability, adherence to constitutional rights, and the nation's resilience against political violence.

Cllr. Koffa still holds considerable influence as an influential member of the biggest opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and is the chair of the former party's construction project, and his prosecution has heightened suspicions of political motivations among his supporters.

Today's opening session marks the beginning of what could become one of Liberia's longest and most consequential criminal trials.

If the state proves its case, the verdict could send shockwaves across Liberia's political establishment. If the defense succeeds in exposing procedural violations, the trial could become a landmark ruling on human rights, illegal detentions, and the limits of state power.

Either way, the Capitol arson trial is more than a criminal proceeding--it is a referendum on Liberia's commitment to the rule of law in the wake of a political crisis.

Proceedings are expected to last for several months.