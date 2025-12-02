Nigeria: Army Probes Soldiers' Presence At Gbenga Daniel's Political Event

2 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Army has repeatedly emphasised its non-partisan stance and warned its personnel to stay off activities that could be interpreted as political.

The Nigerian Army has launched an internal inquiry into the presence of soldiers at a political event on 29 November, reportedly linked to former Governor Gbenga Daniel in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

Godwin Ugochukwu Nwamba, a brigadier general and commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade in Abeokuta, told PREMIUM TIMES that he became aware of the incident after a complaint was lodged about soldiers allegedly providing security at the gathering.

General Nwamba said those opposed to Mr Daniels, an incumbent senator, accused the commander of Sappers Barracks, Ilese-Ijebu, of deploying soldiers to the area, even though securing political events is the responsibility of the police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Brigade Commander said he immediately queried the battalion commander and demanded an explanation.

According to him, the commanding officer of Sappers Barracks denied deploying troops specifically for the political rally. The officer claimed instead that the soldiers seen at the venue were only patrolling their designated areas of responsibility as part of routine operational duties.

Brigadier General Nwamba said the Army is currently verifying the officer's claims.

"We acted on the complaint immediately," he told PREMIUM TIMES. "The battalion commander has been asked to explain, and he said his men were not deployed for the political event but were on a normal patrol. We are checking and verifying all the details."

The Army has repeatedly emphasised its non-partisan stance and maintains that its personnel must not be involved in activities that could be interpreted as political engagement or support.

The brigade commander said the Army and its personnel are professional and non-partisan, adding that further actions on the matter would depend on the outcome of the ongoing internal review.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.