Nigeria: Ssonic Foundation Unveiled in Abuja for People, Communities

The unveiling of the Ssonic Foundation in Abuja on Saturday unfolded like a tapestry of elegance, emotion and purpose, as Dr. Ifeoma Douglas launched an initiative many described as timely, visionary and deeply refreshing. The event gathered an impressive array of dignitaries, government functionaries, business leaders, faith groups, entertainers and thousands of eager beneficiaries who had come to witness the birth of a new beacon of hope.

In her radiant speech, Dr. Ifeoma spoke with passion about her desire to serve, to uplift and to bridge the gaps that keep dreams out of reach for many vulnerable Nigerians. She said the Ssonic Foundation emerged from her conviction that acts of kindness can redirect destinies and that structured support can empower generations. Her words resonated through the hall as she vowed to focus on education, mentorship, charity programmes and inclusive community strengthening.

Her parents, Distinguished Senator Ifeanyi Ararume and his wife, graced the occasion with pride evident in their smiles, joined by her siblings including Barrister Ifeanyi Ararume Jr. The elder Ararume told the audience that his daughter's foray into large-scale charity did not surprise him, noting that she had always possessed an extraordinary heart for people. He praised her for taking compassion to another level and for opening doors of mentorship and access for Nigerians through her foundation.

The event received further acclaim from the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction and the Minister of State for Gas, both of whom lauded Dr. Ifeoma's courage and visionary spirit. Their commendations were echoed by Hon. Stella Okotete of NEXIM Bank, She4She founder Barrister Peace Oyanbo and the Managing Director of the NNPC Foundation, who all pledged support and encouragement as the foundation embarks on its mission.

The launch became a joyful spectacle as thousands of women and children went home with school bags, books and educational support materials. Representatives of Christian and Muslim groups also received more than 600 bags of rice and cash gifts, sparking cheers and heartfelt appreciation across the venue.

A surge of excitement swept through the event when gospel stars Moses Bliss and Mercy Chinwo took the stage, lifting spirits with their powerful vocals and energetic praise. Their performances turned the gathering into a carnival of worship and dance, with women, youths and even priests jubilantly celebrating the arrival of a foundation destined to make a lasting impact across Nigeria.