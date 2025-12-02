Ghana: Asantehene Concludes Bawku Mediation... Set to Brief President Mahama

KUMASI — The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is expected to brief President John Dramani Mahama on the outcome of his mediation in the long-standing Bawku chieftaincy dispute, following the conclusion of final sessions held yesterday at the Manhyia Palace.

This development marks the end of months of dialogue with the Kusasi and Mamprusi factions, viewed as the most significant progress toward peace in recent years.

Although no official communiqué was released after the deliberations, The Ghanaian Times gathered that the Asantehene expressed satisfaction with the progress made and assured both factions that the Committee's report would be submitted to the President.

His ruling is expected to pave the way for government-supported implementation of recommendations aimed at securing lasting peace in the conflict-affected municipality.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

Yesterday's closed-door meeting at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall lasted nearly six hours.

During the session, the Asantehene reviewed documents and listened to submissions from the delegations of both the Kusasi and Mamprusi. He first met each faction separately before convening a joint meeting--a symbolic step that many observers hailed as a breakthrough in the decades-long conflict.

The atmosphere was described as one of cautious optimism. Delegates appeared visibly relieved, while jubilant youth poured powder on themselves and rode motorbikes in celebration, reflecting a rare moment of shared hope.

The Bawku dispute dates back to colonial boundary demarcations in the 1950s, when British administrators attempted to define territorial authority between Kusasi and Mamprusi communities. The Kusasi maintain that they are the original settlers, while the Mamprusi assert a historical entitlement granted by colonial authorities.

Violence has erupted repeatedly in the 1980s, the 2000s, and again in 2022--resulting in loss of life, displacement of thousands, and severe disruption to civic life. Banks, courts, and businesses have been forced to shut down, while curfews remain in place. Reports of killings, arrests, and human rights abuses have deepened mistrust among the communities.

Otumfuo's decision to mediate was formalised earlier this year during a meeting with a government delegation led by the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, and the Interior Minister, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.

The mediation process, which began in April 2025, was temporarily suspended to observe the burial rites of Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, Paramount Chief of Mampong, and later the passing of Nana Konadu Yiadom III, the Asantehemaa. With the mourning rites completed, the King resumed the process with renewed urgency.

Earlier sessions produced symbolic progress when six Kusasi sub-chiefs reaffirmed allegiance to the Kusasi Traditional Council. However, violence persisted, leading President Mahama to call on the Asantehene after clashes claimed the lives of police and military officers.

Security chiefs, including the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, and the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Lawrence Kwaku Gbetanu, have since visited Bawku to engage the youth and promote peace. The Ministry of the Interior continues to enforce curfews as a stabilising measure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Observers say the Asantehene's cultural neutrality and moral authority, demonstrated in his key role resolving the Dagbon crisis through the Committee of Eminent Chiefs, offer the strongest prospect for a lasting settlement.

His final ruling is expected to outline a framework for reconciliation and government-backed enforcement.

A resolution in Bawku would not only bring relief to a conflict-weary region but also reaffirm the ongoing relevance of traditional authority in contemporary Ghana.

One faction member told this paper that "The Asantehene's ruling, to be shared with President Mahama, is anticipated as a decisive step toward ending one of Ghana's most persistent conflicts."

Asantehene Concludes Bawku Mediation... Set to Brief President Mahama