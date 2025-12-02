Ghana: 2M Express Drivers, Management Undergo Emotional Intelligence Training

A two-day emotional intelligence training has been organised for drivers and management of 2M Express, one of the country's long-distance transport companies.

Held recently at the company's offices in Kumasi, the training, according to the General Manager, Joseph Tawiah Obeng, forms part of efforts to strengthen the company's service culture and workplace environment.

Speaking at the opening session, Mr Tawiah Obeng highlighted the importance of emotional intelligence capacity building in the transport sector, especially ahead of the forthcoming Christmas festivities when more people travel.

He noted that, "Our drivers and frontline teams engage with people from all walks of life every single day. Understanding our emotions and responding appropriately to those of passengers and other customers is not just a skill, but also a great responsibility."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

He added, "We believe this training will help us deliver safer journeys and a better customer experience."

The Chief Executive Officer of 2M Express, Dr Sefah Sarpong Bediakoh, also commended the initiative, emphasising its alignment with 2M Express' vision.

He stated that, "As a business committed to growth and excellence, we cannot focus only on vehicles and infrastructure. We must also invest in our drivers and other employees--their mindset, their emotional strength, and how they show up for our customers. This training is, therefore, a key pillar in our long-term strategy for service improvement."

The training was facilitated by Addison International (AI), a leadership and emotional intelligence development consulting firm led by Ghana's first emotional intelligence master coach, James Kwesi Addison.

The sessions focused on self-awareness, managing emotions under pressure, effective communication, empathy, and building psychological safety within transport operations.

Mr Addison underscored that these focus areas were designed to help the company enhance professionalism, improve customer service, and promote a safer and more emotionally intelligent working environment for both staff and commuters.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

AI's Public Relations Officer, Mr Justice Sagoe, appealed to organisations to prioritise emotional intelligence training in today's fast-paced and complex work environment, especially in high-contact industries like the transport sector, where customer satisfaction is key.

Participants expressed appreciation for the practical insights shared during the training, noting that discussions around self-regulation, conflict management, and empathy were particularly helpful in their day-to-day roles.