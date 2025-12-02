Ghana: Take Necessary Precautions On Harmattan to Stay Healthy ...Moh Advises Citizens

The Ministry of Health (MOH), through the Ghana Health Service (GHS), has advised the public to take the necessary precautions to stay healthy during the fast-approaching harmattan season.

It said the season affects almost every part of the body, and awareness of the associated risks is essential for preventing illness. The skin, the body's largest protective organ, becomes dry and more prone to irritation, cracking, and chapping of both the skin and lips, leading to various discomforts.

In a press statement issued yesterday and signed by the Acting Director-General of the GHS, Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, it was underlined that dust levels rise significantly during harmattan, increasing the risk of respiratory infections and worsening conditions such as asthma.

The statement noted that there are also eye-related concerns during this season. Reduced humidity and increased dust cause drying and irritation of the eyes, raising the risk of infections. It added that Ghana lies within Africa's "meningitis belt," making the risk of meningitis higher during harmattan.

The GHS further advised the public to follow simple preventive measures to stay healthy. These include moisturising the skin with oil-based products such as shea butter to prevent dryness, and drinking plenty of water to maintain proper hydration.

"Eat water-rich foods regularly, including fruits like watermelon and meals like soups. Wear face masks in dusty environments to reduce inhalation of dust particles. Individuals with asthma or other respiratory conditions should avoid dusty areas, limit outdoor activities, and wear masks at all times. Use sunglasses or clear protective glasses to shield the eyes from dust. Wash hands frequently and avoid touching the face, especially the eyes. Seek prompt medical care at the nearest health facility if you feel unwell," the statement outlined.

It added that the MOH and the GHS remain committed to safeguarding the health and well-being of all Ghanaians during the harmattan season and beyond, and encouraged the public to follow these health tips for a safe and healthy season.