Liberia: Pres. Boakai Meets Liberian Students, Community Members in Morocco

2 December 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Tangier — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., met yesterday with Liberian students and members of the Liberian community in Morocco on the sidelines of the 17th MEDays Forum in Tangier.

The meeting brought together Liberian scholars studying across Moroccan universities and institutes, as well as professionals and community leaders living in the country. The engagement offered a platform for open dialogue on their academic progress, living conditions, and contributions to Liberia's development.

President Boakai commended the students for their dedication and encouraged them to remain committed to their studies and personal growth. He underscored the importance of education in cultivating a generation of skilled and innovative young leaders capable of advancing Liberia's progress.

During the interaction, the students expressed gratitude to the Boakai Administration for reactivating their allowances, noting that this support had been delayed in previous years. They also appealed for an increase in the allowances, citing the impact of the prior Administration's harmonization policy, which significantly affected their upkeep and academic stability.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

President Boakai listened attentively to their concerns and emphasized his Government's interest in improving the welfare of Liberian students abroad.

The Liberian community also thanked the President for engaging directly with them and for demonstrating continued concern for their wellbeing and future.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.