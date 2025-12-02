Liberia: Pres. Boakai Meets Liberian Students, Community Members in Morocco

Tangier — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., met yesterday with Liberian students and members of the Liberian community in Morocco on the sidelines of the 17th MEDays Forum in Tangier.

The meeting brought together Liberian scholars studying across Moroccan universities and institutes, as well as professionals and community leaders living in the country. The engagement offered a platform for open dialogue on their academic progress, living conditions, and contributions to Liberia's development.

President Boakai commended the students for their dedication and encouraged them to remain committed to their studies and personal growth. He underscored the importance of education in cultivating a generation of skilled and innovative young leaders capable of advancing Liberia's progress.

During the interaction, the students expressed gratitude to the Boakai Administration for reactivating their allowances, noting that this support had been delayed in previous years. They also appealed for an increase in the allowances, citing the impact of the prior Administration's harmonization policy, which significantly affected their upkeep and academic stability.

President Boakai listened attentively to their concerns and emphasized his Government's interest in improving the welfare of Liberian students abroad.

The Liberian community also thanked the President for engaging directly with them and for demonstrating continued concern for their wellbeing and future.