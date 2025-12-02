Nigeria: Troops Foil FCT Kidnap Plot, Sustain Nationwide Offensive - - Army

The Nigerian Army says its troops have recorded fresh operational successes across the country, foiling a major kidnap plot in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and disrupting terrorist activities in the North-West, North-East and North-Central within the last 24 hours.

A credible military source told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday that troops under Operation FANSAN YAMMA disrupted multiple terrorist activities in Kebbi, Katsina and Sokoto States.

He said the troops of 1 Battalion (Reconnaissance) raided Sakwabe Forest at Bachaka in the Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi State, forcing terrorists to flee and recovering ammunition, clothing and communication devices.

The source said the troops at FOB Kaoje also responded to a distress call at Bakin Ruwa, where police had arrested three suspected terrorists. The source said troops increased patrols in the area following fears of reprisal attacks by the suspects' accomplices.

In Katsina, he said the troops of 17 Brigade responded to an attack along the Kankara-Mabai Road, where terrorists killed a commercial driver.

According to him, soldiers evacuated passengers and their vehicle to safety.

"The same brigade also rescued a kidnapped victim at Unguwan Nayaya during a fighting patrol.

"Also in Sokoto, troops of 8 Division Garrison engaged terrorists at Chacho village in Wurno Local Government Area, where one civilian injured by gunshots was evacuated to UDUTH Sokoto.

"The highlight of the 24-hour operations was in the FCT, where troops of the 176 Guards Battalion, working with the Nigeria Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit, foiled a planned mass abduction in the Kwali and Gwagwalada Area Councils.

"Acting on intelligence and intercepted communications, the troops ambushed the kidnap syndicate at Gada-Biu on Dec. 1, killing one of the suspects and recovering an AK-47 rifle with ammunition," he said.

The source said the troops operating under Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) conducted clearance operations in communities within the Karim Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba, recovering a pump-action gun, a Dane gun and three motorcycles after insurgents fled during contact.

He added that a soldier was also arrested in Kashimbila for allegedly communicating with a wanted insurgent leader identified as "Commander Abam".

According to the source, troops across all theatres have continued to dominate the battlespace through aggressive patrols, ambushes and fighting operations.

"The security forces remain committed to sustaining the pressure until terrorism, banditry and kidnapping are decisively defeated," he added. (NAN)