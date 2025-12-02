Nigeria: Otti's Convoy Not Attacked By Gunmen - Spokesman

UMUAHIA - Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alex Otti, Ukoha Njoku, has clarified that the governor's convoy was not attacked by gunmen on his way to the Sam Mbakwe airport, Owerri, contrary to reports in some quarters.

Ukoha, who made the clarification in a statement, however, disclosed that an advance team of three members from the office of the governor from the Government House, Umuahia, who were on duty at the Sam Mbakwe airport, Owerri, were attacked by yet to be identified gunmen between Umuowa and Ihitte junction, on their way to the airport.

He stated that the governor's convoy was not involved, stressing that no life was lost in the incident.

The statement read: "In the early hours of today, December 2nd, an advance team of three members from the Office of the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, on duty at Sam Mbakwe Airport, Imo State, was attacked by unidentified gunmen.

"The incident occurred between Umuowa and Ihite junction, shortly before the Sam Mbakwe Airport Junction in Imo State.

"The general public is hereby informed that the convoy of Governor Otti was not involved in this attack, and no lives were lost during the unfortunate incident."