Nigeria: Otti's Convoy Not Attacked By Gunmen - Spokesman

2 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA - Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alex Otti, Ukoha Njoku, has clarified that the governor's convoy was not attacked by gunmen on his way to the Sam Mbakwe airport, Owerri, contrary to reports in some quarters.

Ukoha, who made the clarification in a statement, however, disclosed that an advance team of three members from the office of the governor from the Government House, Umuahia, who were on duty at the Sam Mbakwe airport, Owerri, were attacked by yet to be identified gunmen between Umuowa and Ihitte junction, on their way to the airport.

He stated that the governor's convoy was not involved, stressing that no life was lost in the incident.

The statement read: "In the early hours of today, December 2nd, an advance team of three members from the Office of the Executive Governor of Abia State, His Excellency Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, on duty at Sam Mbakwe Airport, Imo State, was attacked by unidentified gunmen.

"The incident occurred between Umuowa and Ihite junction, shortly before the Sam Mbakwe Airport Junction in Imo State.

"The general public is hereby informed that the convoy of Governor Otti was not involved in this attack, and no lives were lost during the unfortunate incident."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.