Nigeria/Cameroon: Afcon 2025 - Andre Onana Left Out of Squad, As Cameroon Gets New Coach

Cameroon goalkeeper André Onana has been left out of the national team squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), marking one of the biggest surprises in the squad list released ahead of the tournament.

The Trabzonspor shot-stopper, who has been a regular feature for the Indomitable Lions in recent years, was not included by newly appointed head coach David Pagou.

Onana's omission comes alongside another major exclusion, with long-serving captain Vincent Aboubakar also left out of the travelling team to Morocco.

However, Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo has been named in the squad, offering a boost to Cameroon's attacking options as preparations intensify for the competition set to kick off December 21.

This follows the dismissal of coach Marc Brys and appointment of David Pagou, a seasoned Cameroonian football coach and physical-education teacher.

Pagou's decisions have already sparked significant debate among fans and analysts, with many viewing the changes as part of a broader effort to rebuild and inject fresh energy into the squad. Cameroon, a five-time AFCON champion, will aim to regain dominance on the continental stage after recent underwhelming performances.

Marc Brys' tenure saw Cameroon failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in USA, Mexico, and Canada.