Nigeria: World Aids Day - Ahf to Expand Sti Treatment Access, Plans Wellness Centre in Nasarawa

World AIDS Day, observed annually on 1 December, serves as a reminder of the progress made in the global HIV response and the gaps that persist.

As part of activities marking the 2025 World AIDS Day (WAD), the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has intensified efforts to expand access to testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in Nasarawa State.

AHF Medical Director Emmanuel Nwabueze disclosed on Monday during a sensitisation campaign, including road show and health talks, as part of activities marking the 2025 WAD in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

According to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Nwabueze said the foundation is intensifying its campaign daily to ensure the elimination of HIV/AIDS by 2030.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He noted that the organisation is deliberate in its campaign for the treatment of STIs and general wellness.

"AHF is determined to provide seamless and accessible STIs services to the people," he said.

He disclosed that the organisation is working to establish a wellness centre in Nasarawa State, following similar centres in Benue and Abuja.

"We started the wellness clinic in Benue and in Abuja to bring STIs services closer to the people."

The centre, he added, would provide free condom education and distribution to the people.

World AIDS Day

World AIDS Day, observed annually on 1 December, serves as a reminder of the progress made in the global HIV response and the gaps that persist.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said this year's theme, "Overcoming Disruptions; Transforming the AIDS Response," reflects the region's growing vulnerability.

WHO said the 2025 commemoration highlights the need for sustained political commitment, international cooperation, and human-rights-centred approaches to achieve the goal of ending AIDS by 2030.

While disruptions continue to challenge health systems worldwide, the organisation emphasised that hope remains rooted in the resilience, innovation, and determination of communities at the forefront of the response.

Speaking at the event, AHF Nassarawa State Coordinator, Ibrahim Bichi, said the sensitisation campaign is key in combating HIV/AIDS in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Bichi said the commemoration is aimed at promoting awareness, prevention, testing, and care while showing solidarity with those impacted by HIV/AIDS in the community and beyond.

He noted that Nasarawa state currently has a prevalence rate of 2.0 per cent, with an estimated 23,306 people living with HIV requiring treatment.

He added that AHF and the state government are working closely to address the challenges of HIV/AIDS.

Partnerships and stakeholder support

Also speaking, Senior Advocacy and Marketing Manager at AHF Nigeria, Steve Aborisade, appreciated stakeholders for their contributions to the success of the programme.

Mr Aborisade said AHF would continue to partner with relevant stakeholders to address the challenges of HIV/AIDS and STIs in the country.

"As an organisation, we will partner with young people and other partners to address the various challenges facing us," he said.

In his remarks, the Director, Primary Health Care (PHC) Keffi, Dogara Danjuma, emphasised the need for continuous collaboration to address STIs challenges.

Mr Danjuma said the PHC is intensifying campaigns in various localities to address HIV/AIDS in the country.