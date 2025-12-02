Nigeria: Kaduna Governor Proposes ₦985.9bn 2026 Budget, Seeks Accelerated Passage

The draft budget comprises ₦734.2 billion recurrent revenue and ₦251.6 billion capital receipts, with capital expenditure accounting for 71 per cent of the proposals

Governor Uba Sani has presented a ₦985.9 billion draft budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the Kaduna State House of Assembly, describing the appropriation bill as a people-driven financial roadmap designed to deepen reforms in security, education, infrastructure and rural development.

Speaking at Lugard Hall on Monday, the governor said the proposal, built on what he called one of the widest consultation exercises ever undertaken in the state, was anchored in transparency, equity, and community participation.

According to him, inputs from traditional rulers, civil society groups, women and youth associations, farmers, artisans, teachers, persons with disabilities and widows strongly shaped the final document.

The draft budget comprises ₦734.2 billion recurrent revenue and ₦251.6 billion capital receipts, with capital expenditure accounting for 71 per cent of the proposals.

Education and infrastructure each received 25 per cent of the planned spending, while health took 15 per cent. Agriculture received 11 per cent, security six per cent, governance five per cent, and climate action four per cent.

A major highlight is the ₦100 million allocation to each of the state's 255 wards for community-selected projects--an initiative the governor described as one of Nigeria's most ambitious grassroots development models.

Mr Sani urged lawmakers to give the bill expeditious consideration, calling it "a budget of renewal and resilience" intended to deliver progress to every ward and local government area.

2025 Performance Review

Reviewing the outgoing fiscal year, the governor said Kaduna recorded "remarkable achievements" despite economic pressures, fluctuating federal allocations and persistent security challenges.

He said improved collaboration with security agencies helped reopen farmlands, restore schooling in previously volatile communities and advance the state's peace-building framework.

On infrastructure, Mr Sani said that 64 of the 140 ongoing road projects, covering 1,335 kilometres, had been completed, opening up new economic corridors and connecting long-neglected communities.

He announced significant reforms in the transport sector, including progress on the Kaduna Bus Rapid Transit (KBRT)--the first in northern Nigeria--featuring CNG-powered buses, digital ticketing and a 24-kilometre dedicated lane.

The Interstate Bus Terminal in Kakuri is 75 per cent complete, while the subsidised transportation scheme has saved commuters over ₦500 million.

He added that work on the Kaduna Light Rail Project is advancing, with Phase I covering the Rigachikun-Sabon Tasha axis and Phase II planned to link Millennium City with Rigasa.

Education, Health and Agriculture

Mr Sani described education as the anchor of the state's development drive. In 2025, Kaduna reopened 535 schools and reintegrated over 300,000 out-of-school children into the classroom.

He highlighted the construction of 736 classrooms, the renovation of 1,220 others, and training for 33,000 teachers, alongside the establishment of new bilingual schools and vocational hubs.

Regarding health, the governor stated that all 255 Primary Healthcare Centres had been upgraded to Level 2 status, 15 general hospitals had been renovated, and a new 300-bed specialist hospital had been completed.

He also noted the implementation of CONMESS and CONHESS for health workers and the creation of a ₦1 billion health insurance subsidy for vulnerable residents.

Agricultural investment rose sharply from ₦1.4 billion in 2023 to ₦74.2 billion in 2025, he said, enabling the distribution of over 900 trucks of free fertiliser, expansion of irrigation and mechanisation, and improvements in livestock and seed systems.

He cited the African Development Bank-supported $510 million Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone as a transformative project that will turn Kaduna into a major agro-industrial hub.

Lawmakers react

Responding, Speaker Yusuf Liman described the proposal as "ambitious and comprehensive," saying it aligns with the state's long-term development priorities.

He praised the governor for allowing legislators direct involvement in constituency projects--calling it unprecedented--and affirmed the House's commitment to a thorough yet speedy review.

Mr Liman added that the strong cooperation between the Executive and Legislature had accelerated development interventions across the state.