Nigeria: Despair in Sokoto As Bandits Abduct Bride, Maids Hours to Wedding

The father of the abducted bride, Umaru Chacho, confirmed that 13 residents were abducted: 11 females and two males, including his daughter.

The joyous preparations for a wedding turned into a scene of terror and anguish in Chacho, a community in the Wurno Local Government Area of Sokoto State, following a late Saturday night attack by bandits.

The bandits kidnapped the bride-to-be, her maids, and 13 other residents.

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto, Isah Achida, confirmed the incident to reporters in the state capital, noting that the incident left the community in despair.

Several residents sustained injuries during the raid, with one reportedly suffering a severe gunshot wound.

Mr Chacho revealed that the kidnappers made contact with his family on Monday, two days after the incident.

He told reporters that the bandits did not immediately demand a ransom. Instead, they insisted on speaking directly to the traditional ruler of the community.

Other residents said this demand by bandits has heightened fears among residents, suggesting that the move indicates a strategy to levy a large-scale ransom on the entire community.

Sokoto State, especially its eastern corridor, has emerged as a frontline state in Nigeria's spiralling security challenge, with the Wurno Local Government Area recognised as a perennial flashpoint for banditry and abductions.