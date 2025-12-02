Liberia: No Rift, but Deep Reverberations

Former Commerce and Industry Minister, Amin Modad, has pushed back strongly against mounting public speculation of a political fallout with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, insisting that his October 2024 resignation was a personal decision driven by security threats, misinformation, and risks to his family -- rather than a loss of presidential confidence.

In a detailed statement shared on his social media page on Monday, December 1, the former minister provided his most comprehensive account to date of the events that sparked the controversy, while also underscoring the broader governance challenges that the episode raised for the Boakai administration -- particularly its fight against corruption and its promise of transparency.

Modad resigned on October 10, 2024, after a weeks-long public uproar surrounding the procurement of a luxury SUV for his official use. The controversy grew rapidly, fueled by rumors that the vehicle -- initially misreported as a US$150,000 armored SUV -- was either gifted by a private company or procured outside legal frameworks.

Although the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) later clarified that the actual cost was US$96,000 and that the funds were taken from an approved Customs Capacity Building allocation, the damage to public trust had already intensified.

Modad said the noise, threats, and misinformation became intolerable for him and dangerous for his family. "The lives of my family were threatened, and we became targets for extortionists, criminals, and a gullible public that rightfully became angry at the lies they were hearing," he stated. He added that the crisis peaked when "my wife's SUV was attacked while coming from my kids' school."

He stressed that the decision to resign was made independently, noting, "The President never asked me to resign; I did so of my own volition due to threats to my family, distractions from my responsibilities, and what I was charged with achieving."

No Fallout, No Bad Blood

Addressing persistent rumors of tension between him and President Boakai, Modad was emphatic: "There has been no fallout between the President and myself. There has been no loss of confidence or respect."

He described his relationship with Boakai as one rooted in long-standing mutual respect and shared political struggle. "We've come so far supporting the party, fighting for this victory we won, and working for the change we've gotten," he said. "The vision we seek goes far beyond politics and government jobs."

Even after stepping down, Modad said he continues to offer expertise to the administration: "Before and after serving in government, I continue to provide my expertise to the President and Government... with the sole purpose of fostering a better Liberia."

While Modad has attempted to depersonalize the matter, many believe that the episode had significant implications for the Boakai administration, exposing vulnerabilities within its governance framework.

President Boakai's early reaction -- expressing frustration about public officials indulging in luxuries and declaring he would "ride a wheelbarrow to work" if necessary -- was widely interpreted as an indirect rebuke of the Commerce Ministry. The timing, coming immediately after his return from the UN General Assembly, amplified tensions and public curiosity.

The incident also placed intense scrutiny on inter-agency coordination. Conflicting public statements issued separately by the LRA and the Ministry of Commerce deepened confusion rather than clarifying it. Critics argue that the inconsistency undermined public trust, particularly for a government elected on promises of accountability and anti-corruption reform.

"The contradictory explanations from the two institutions raised questions about communication discipline, transparency, and who controls the narrative on critical governance issues," a top opposition leader said during the controversy.

Despite the controversy, the Boakai administration and oversight institutions demonstrated responsiveness. The Liberian Senate launched its own investigation, the LRA publicly disclosed detailed procurement procedures, and Modad voluntarily presented himself for scrutiny.

"Upon my resignation, I wrote to the General Auditing Commission and the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, submitting myself to the law, including redeclaring my assets," Modad explained.

He added that the Senate found "no acts of corruption or malfeasance," while the LRA's official statement "vindicated us of any acts of corruption."

Many view these accountability steps as a positive governance milestone, signaling that institutional checks remain functional.

Modad revealed that the SUV in question was procured months before the 2024/2025 national budget introduced a US$45,000 cap on government vehicles. After the new cap took effect, he said they attempted to reverse the purchase, but "the loss that we would have incurred defeated the purpose."

Still, observers say the political fallout was inevitable. In a nation grappling with economic hardship, the optics of a nearly US$100,000 vehicle clashed sharply with the administration's messaging on austerity and prudent spending.

Public reaction placed pressure not only on Modad but also on the Boakai administration's capacity to enforce coherent, transparent procurement standards.

The episode served as a stress test for the new administration's anti-corruption stance. While institutions ultimately cleared Modad, the government suffered reputational bruising in three key areas such as public perception of luxury spending as the controversy created doubts about whether senior officials were aligned with Boakai's pro-poor governance posture.

Another issue was government communication gaps as conflicting statements from LRA and MoCI suggested weaknesses in internal coordination. There was also the issue of political vulnerability to misinformation as the ease with which rumors spread highlighted the administration's limited capacity to counter disinformation swiftly.

For good governance advocates, the situation reinforced the urgent need for centralized communication protocols, stronger procurement monitoring, and proactive public information strategies.

For now, Modad maintains he remains loyal to the Unity Party and aligned with Boakai's agenda. "My relationship with President Boakai goes far beyond politics," he asserted. With investigations clearing his name, his departure seems less a political rupture and more a cautionary tale about the intersection of rumor, public trust, and governance in Liberia's fragile political ecosystem.