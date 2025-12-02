Liberia: Major Development Projects Stall in Nimba

A growing number of development projects across Nimba County -- including the renovation of the Nimba Administrative Building, the Sanniquellie Airstrip, and several civil compounds -- have ground to a halt, raising concerns over transparency, governance, and the effective implementation of the Local Government Act.

The stalled projects, many of which began earlier this year and were expected to be completed by December, have revived questions about administrative oversight, budget execution, and the capacity of the Nimba County leadership under Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono.

Renovation of the Nimba Administrative Building commenced only a few months ago with the promise of transforming the aging structure into a modern administrative hub befitting present-day standards. However, the project appears to have stopped barely three months after work began.

A recent tour of the site by the Daily Observer revealed an abandoned scene. The building remains fenced with zinc sheets, but no workers or equipment were present. The structure has been deroofed and partly reroofed, but the new roof has yet to be covered with zinc, exposing timber and beams to the elements.

Residents fear the prolonged exposure to rain and sun will further deteriorate the building, increasing renovation costs.

"This is our central government building -- all ministries use it. How can it sit open like this with no explanation?" asked an elderly resident, who requested anonymity. "The superintendent owes us answers."

Attempts to obtain clarity from the County Administration proved unsuccessful. County Public Relations Officer, Amos Gbanah, told the Daily Observer he would consult with Superintendent Gono on the matter, but repeated calls to his phone rang unanswered up to press time.

Another major project -- the rehabilitation of the Sanniquellie Airstrip -- has also stalled indefinitely. Grasses now cover sections of the runway, and no progress has been made in relocating individuals accused of encroaching on parts of the facility.

The stalled airstrip project has triggered a public dispute between Superintendent Gono and Paramount Chief Robert Sehneah, who the superintendent accused of selling portions of land belonging to public facilities.

Chief Sehneah rejected the accusation, insisting the land -- including the airstrip -- belongs to his family and was originally provided for public use under former Superintendent Robert G. Saye and the late Gen. Thomas Quiwonkpah.

According to Sehneah, "The family released land for the airfield long ago. But the remaining 20 acres, which were a coffee farm, were sold as the town grew. Nothing illegal happened here."

Amid the controversy, Chief Sehneah was removed as head of the Chief Council by the Ministry of Internal Affairs following a no-confidence vote from several paramount chiefs. Although officials claim the dismissal stemmed from unrelated issues, many residents believe the move was "politically motivated."

Several other projects budgeted under the County Development Fund have similarly stalled, including Tappita Civil Compound, Saclepea Civil Compound, Buutuo Civil Compound, Early childhood school projects in Bahn and Sanniquellie, renovation of the Superintendent's Compound, and the proposed Botanical Garden in Sanniquellie

The Botanical Garden project, announced in June 2025, generated controversy after the County Administration allegedly seized land previously designated for a new market ground. To date, no visible progress has been observed.

The delays raise broader concerns about the functioning of the Nimba County Council. Under the Local Government Act (LGA), County Councils must consist of nine members, including representatives from civil society. However, Nimba's Council continues to operate with fewer than the legally required members, excluding civil society representatives from decision-making.

With Chief Sehneah -- reportedly one of the signatories to county decisions -- dismissed, residents fear the council lacks transparency and accountability.

"The LGA was designed to decentralize power, but what we see here is the opposite," said a civil society actor in Sanniquellie. "If the council is not fully constituted, how can the public trust decisions be involving millions of dollars?"

While Superintendent Gono has been widely praised for refurbishing several government buildings and improving the appearance of Sanniquellie, citizens are increasingly questioning his frequent foreign trips -- allegedly funded by the county treasury.

Residents cite multiple international excursions, including a cultural trip to Japan involving eight officials, a mission to France, and a recent visit to Brazil with several local leaders, including the County Council chair.

"With all of these visits, we are yet to receive the benefit," said a resident. "If the superintendent could use some of the money to repair our old caterpillars, it would make an impact."

Some Nimbaians say the mounting delays reflect deeper problems in local governance -- from weak administrative coordination to limited oversight over public resources.

The stalling of critical infrastructure projects also poses significant economic risks. The Nimba Administrative Building houses key governmental offices, and continued delays threaten to disrupt service delivery across the county.

Similarly, the failure to rehabilitate the Sanniquellie Airstrip undermines long-term plans to improve regional connectivity and commerce.

"The breakdown in project execution threatens to erode public confidence in local authorities," noted a governance expert. "Nimba is one of Liberia's most economically vibrant counties. Stalled development here has national implications."

As frustration grows, no official timeline has been provided for the resumption or completion of any of the stalled projects. With the administrative building hosting nearly all major county offices, residents fear that extended delays may paralyze essential government functions.

Until Superintendent Gono and the County Administration offer clarity, the future of these projects -- and public trust -- remains in limbo.