Liberia: 'Qnet Does Not Have Employees in Liberia'

Three individuals accused and charged with a Canada travel scam for allegedly defrauding a local businesswoman in Liberia of US$1,500, are not QNET employees. A publication by the Liberian Investigator erroneously reported that the accused persons are QNET employees. QNET does not have employees in Liberia.

Reacting to the news report, Deputy Chairman for QNET Sub-Saharan Africa, Biram Fall, unhappy about the newspaper's limited efforts towards due diligence, said: "We have repeatedly admonished the media to check with QNET before publishing information that is false and untrue about the company. If anyone claims to be associated with QNET, the media should offer the company the right to respond to such an assertion before publication. The three accused individuals are not QNET employees, and the company currently has no employees in Liberia."

"QNET operates a direct selling model that allows individuals to promote or sell its products as Independent Distributors. QNET does not sell or engage in travel visas, overseas employment, or investment schemes. Anyone who claims to be selling these in the name of QNET is a scammer, should not be associated with the company and must be reported to the police," he warned.

QNET operates a legitimate, ethical direct-selling business model and strives to ensure that anyone promoting or selling its products abides by the company's codes of conduct and is guided by the principles of ethical marketing.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Over recent years, QNET has ramped up compliance operations across West Africa, introducing training programs, reporting channels, and joint enforcement efforts with various government security agencies to prevent fraud, protect innocent people, and mitigate the misuse of the company's name. In 2024 alone, QNET took 298 disciplinary actions against independent distributors found to have violated its code, and in 2025, it lodged 35 official complaints and some persons convicted.

The company's 'QNET Against Scams' campaign across West Africa continues to educate the public about fake job offers and investment schemes exploiting the company's identity.

This commitment to combating scams is further demonstrated by QNET's collaboration with law enforcement agencies, such as the recent EOCO raids in Kumasi, which resulted in the arrest of 320 individuals, with 25 identified as potential suspects and 295 deemed victims of human trafficking and employment scams. This operation highlights the company's dedication to working with authorities to bring perpetrators to justice and protect the public from fraudulent activities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The company urges the public to stay alert and verify any opportunity claiming affiliation with QNET by contacting its Compliance Hotline via WhatsApp at +233 2566 30005‬ or email network.integrity@qnet.net‬‬‬‬‬‬.