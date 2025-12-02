Africa: YPLS Africa Receives Regional Recognition

The Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa) was honored at the climax of the 20th Anniversary celebrations of the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI) in Accra, Ghana, on November 21, 2025, at the Holiday Inn Hotel, for its outstanding work in grooming a new generation of African leaders and changemakers.

Since its establishment in 2016, YPLS Africa, a flagship program of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development has dedicated significant time and resources to educating, empowering, and preparing young Africans to drive the continent toward inclusive development and ensure democratic dividends for all. To date, over 1,230 emerging leaders from 14 African countries have benefited from the program. Alumni of YPLS Africa now hold leadership roles across governments, political parties, universities, civil society organizations, and local governance structures throughout Africa.

The award was received by Eddie D. Jarwolo, founder of YPLS Africa, who expressed his gratitude to WACSI for the recognition and dedicated the honour to the young people of Africa.

Speaking after receiving the award, Eddie highlighted the importance of youth leadership development and the vision of the YPLS Africa to his colleagues.

"Africa is the youngest continent in the world, with more than 60% of its population under the age of 30. Yet, despite their numbers, young people often remain on the margins of political leadership, decision-making, and governance. Many youths lack access to quality civic and political education, leaving them vulnerable to manipulation, misinformation, and short-term incentives that undermine democratic choices. As a result, elections frequently fail to produce leaders who are accountable, visionary, or committed to inclusive development. YPLS Africa exists to change this reality."

Eddie emphasized that political education is a strong driver of democratic transformation. When young people understand how political systems work, what responsible leadership requires, and how public policies impact their lives, they acquire the capacity to think critically and vote consciously. An informed and politically empowered youth population is more likely to demand accountability, resist corruption, and reject violence as a tool of political competition.

By equipping young Africans with knowledge, leadership competencies, and ethical values, YPLS Africa prepares a new generation of leaders who can reshape their societies. Informed electoral decisions lead to the election of credible, transparent, and service-oriented leaders, who in turn strengthen political governance, build trust in institutions, and promote policies that respond to citizens' needs.

Strong democratic leadership ensures stable institutions, improved service delivery, and better management of public resources, the core elements of the democratic dividends that citizens expect from the government.

YPLS Africa's mission goes beyond leadership training; it is an investment in Africa's long-term democratic health, social progress, and sustainable development. By nurturing young leaders who are principled, informed, and action-driven, YPLS Africa is helping to build the foundation for a more democratic, accountable, and prosperous Africa, led by its youth and powered by their vision.

Meeting the ambitious visions of ECOWAS Agenda 2050 and Africa Agenda 2063 requires a generation of African youth who are well-educated, engaged, and committed to shaping their societies. By fostering active participation in political, social, and economic life, YPLS Africa prepares young leaders to drive inclusive growth, strengthen democratic institutions, and translate continental aspirations into tangible improvements in citizens' lives.

Eddie also extended heartfelt thanks to all partners and supporters who have contributed to the program over the years, including the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Their support has been instrumental in empowering young Africans and shaping the next generation of leaders.