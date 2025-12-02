Liberia: UP Bong Chapter Raises Over L$2.1m

The Bong County chapter of the ruling Unity Party has raised over L$2.1 million as it concluded its local fundraising rally in Gbarnga, part of efforts to meet a US$500,000 national target ahead of the party's December 6 National Fundraiser and Homecoming event.

The weekend event, held at the weekend, brought together senior government officials, local party leaders, district coordinators and grassroots supporters, all rallying behind the party's ambition to complete a US$500,000 national fundraising target.

During the ceremony, Senator Prince Kermue Moye, Chair of the Senate's Committee on Ways, Means and Finance, said the momentum behind the fundraising was proof of the county's "unity, self-love and commitment to building lasting political institutions."

Senator Moye praised senior government officials in attendance, including Alexander Nueteh and Gbeme Kollie Harris, noting their continued support to the party and the county.

He told supporters that the fundraising campaign reflected a broader national strategy initiated by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, who insisted that the Unity Party must build its headquarters through transparent, self-funded means rather than through state resources.

According to Senator Moye, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai insisted that no government money would be used for party infrastructure, emphasizing that the Unity Party must distinguish itself from past practices.

"Our party is different," Moye quoted President Boakai as saying. "We will not use government money to build a party headquarters. We must find our own means."

The Ways, Means, Finance and Budget Chair also explained that the party's executive committee later developed a strategy that relied on internal fundraising and partnerships with business allies willing to use their enterprises as collateral to secure financing from commercial banks.

Senator Moye stressed that such measures were taken because the Unity Party did not intend to "empty the central bank" or operate as what he described as "economic vampires."

He said the party negotiated extensively before finalizing a US$2.5 million property acquisition, adding that 75 percent of the upfront cost had already been settled through carefully structured financial arrangements.

"We did not come to joke," he told supporters. "We came to raise money to pay back our business partners who put their assets on the line for the survival of this institution."

Moye commended the various committees -- finance, planning, and county-based structures -- for helping sustain the party's momentum and ensuring local ownership of the fundraising drive.

He encouraged Liberians to contribute even modest amounts. "Your L$10 or L$20 is important. The Unity Party is not owned by an individual. It is all of us," he said.

The senator also used the occasion to thank lawmakers and local leaders who, though absent from the event, had provided support through their districts.

Deputy Health Minister for Administration, Madam Martha C. T. Morris, praised the strong turnout, describing the event as "a demonstration of commitment" to strengthening the party's presence in the county.

The official declaration of funds raised was made by Sarah Mulbah, Deputy Minister for Budget at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, who encouraged partisans to mobilize additional support before December 6. "Add up your money to fit within the target," she urged, noting that the county's contribution was vital to the national campaign.

Senator Prince Kermue Moye was lauded repeatedly for his leadership in steering the party's county mobilisation agenda. Minister Morris told supporters that the resources raised "will start to make impact beginning this December," emphasizing that the Unity Party intends to deliver on its promised "rescue mission."

She thanked Bong's district coordinators, partisans, sympathizers, alliance parties, elders, women, youth, traditional leaders, Muslims and the Christian community for what she called their "unwavering dedication" to the party's growth.

Minister Morris also recognized members of the local organising committee, led by Mr. Enoch Darwolo Morris, and backed by the Unity Party's county secretary-general Mr. James M. Janteh, Chairlady Madam Violar Cooper, and youth congress leaders. She further commended Madam Hawa Momo, head of mobilization, for "holding the ground" while senior party members served in Monrovia.

In an acknowledgement, she told party workers that their efforts were appreciated, referencing the recent servicing of a party vehicle for county outreach. "After December 6, that car should get old very soon because we'll be passing around--and we will buy a new one and make it old again," she said to applause.

The fundraising committee's finance team, headed by Mr. Bill McGill Jones, was also recognized for ensuring accountability throughout the process. Ministers Morris and Mulbah oversaw the financial breakdown, including proceeds from food and drink sold at the event.

Organisers reported that food sales generated a balance of US$1,500, while drinks raised US$1,000, contributing significantly to the overall total.

District representatives participated in three fundraising rounds, contributing both Liberian and U.S. dollars. Notable contributions included District #7's L$10,500 and US$15, District #6's L$26,100 and US$100, District #5's 890 USD and L$43,900, and District #2's L$8,500 and US$540, among others.

The cumulative amount, organizers announced, pushed the county's total past L$2 million, a milestone that committee members described as "a strong signal" ahead of the national campaign.

Fundraising Committee Chairperson, Enoch Kermue Darwolo Morris, speaking at the close of the event, thanked supporters for their resilience, noting that the total raised "may seem little, but you don't know what has happened behind the scenes." He described the mobilization as a "test that the county has passed."

He praised the planning and local committees for their dedication, emphasizing that the funds will support the Unity Party's new headquarters project and boost preparations for the December 6 national Homecoming Program