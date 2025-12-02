Liberia: Bong Lawmaker Engages Constituents On Key National Issues

Constituents of Bong County's Electoral District Six engaged in a rare face-to-face policy dialogue with their lawmaker, Representative Moima Briggs-Mensah, in a forum aimed at strengthening civic participation and improving transparency in national governance.

The event -- hosted by the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) under the Electoral Support Project Plus (LESP+) in partnership with UNDP and UN Women -- brought together youth, women's groups, local leaders, and civil society actors to interrogate policy issues, budget priorities, and Liberia's international obligations. The project is funded by the European Union and the Embassies of Sweden and Ireland.

Speaking during the engagement, Representative Mensah referenced ongoing debates surrounding the Women and Girls Protection Act, formerly linked to the campaign against harmful traditional practices, noting that misinformation has fueled public anxiety.

"Everyone keeps saying we want to shut down traditional practices," she clarified. "But this bill is about protecting women and girls. Liberia has international commitments, and we must uphold them."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She emphasized that Liberia must not only sign international treaties but must follow through by domesticating them through national laws.

"It is wrong for the country to sign up to several international treaties and not domesticate them," she said. "When Liberia commits to international agreements -- including those addressing harmful traditional practices -- it becomes our responsibility to ensure they are fully implemented at home."

Local residents used the platform to call for greater representation of youth and women in the national budget, emphasizing agriculture, technical and vocational education (TVET), and rural infrastructure as priority areas.

Many young participants argued that a dedicated youth budget line would enable communities to determine who needs skills training, business support, or educational assistance.

"This engagement gives young people a direct say in shaping policies that affect us," one youth leader said. "If young people have their own budget line, they can decide who needs school fees support, who needs training, and who is ready for business opportunities."

Women's groups also expressed concerns over limited access to credit, economic exclusion, and weak support systems for rural women.

Representative Mensah assured the gathering that budget oversight remains a central focus of the Legislature and that ministries and agencies would be required to justify how their allocations will directly benefit rural populations.

"We will be inviting institutions to defend their budgets and explain how funds will be spread out to cover people in rural areas," she said. She added that particular attention would be placed on improving clinics, reforming local health facilities, and strengthening TVET programs.

She further pledged advocacy for sustained funding to respond to sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) cases. "There has to be money in the budget to support victims -- whether through hospitals or the Gender Ministry," she noted.

NIMD underscored the significance of constituency dialogues in deepening democratic culture, presented findings from recent NIMD-supported assessments which highlighted five major community priorities healthcare delivery, feeder road connectivity, women's economic empowerment, youth employment and TVET, and sexual and reproductive health for girls and young women.

In his welcome remarks, Konawola Administrative District Commissioner Stephen Niamenie Buda praised the engagement for "bringing the lawmaker closer to the people" and fostering dialogue on national concerns.

"I am committed to listening to the people I serve," Rep. Mensah said. she said, explaining national budget processes and the challenges of balancing limited revenues with public expectations.

"Because the budget is not enough to solve all problems, we must prioritize," she emphasized, as she pledged to present citizens' recommendations during the 2026 budget deliberations.

Participants from Totota and surrounding communities highlighted persistent challenges including poor rural roads, the absence of agricultural value chains, the rising cost of farming inputs, limited TVET facilities, and insufficient resources for health centers.

A resident noted that sustained citizen participation holds leaders accountable and strengthens governance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Since the end of Liberia's civil conflict, legislative accountability has remained a significant public concern. Citizens often express frustration that lawmakers rarely return to their districts to report on policy decisions, consult communities, or explain budget outcomes.

This disconnect has disproportionately affected women and youth -- who together make up more than two-thirds of Liberia's population but remain the most economically marginalized and least represented in governance.

It is this context of weak public engagement that initiatives such as NIMD's aim to address.

The Totota engagement demonstrated a strong public appetite for a more inclusive governance model rooted in transparency, participation, and accountability.

NIMD officials announced plans to scale similar forums across other counties as part of a national agenda to strengthen democracy.

As Liberia prepares for the 2026 fiscal year, one message from Bong County stood out clearly, accountability must not be seasonal. It must be constant, visible, and centered on the priorities of ordinary Liberians.