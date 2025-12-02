Nigeria: Davido Reacts As Governor Adeleke Quits PDP

2 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, has reacted to the departure of his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The music icon posted the resignation update on his X page on Tuesday with the brief caption, "Jeje...", a comment many interpreted as his way of urging restraint amid the unfolding political situation.

Governor Adeleke's exit from the party surfaced on Monday night through a resignation letter dated November 4, 2025, and addressed to the chairman of Ward 2 in Ede North.

The governor attributed his resignation to the crisis in the party.

The letter titled 'Resignation of my membership of the People's Democratic Party (PDP)' read: "Due to the current crisis of the national leadership of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my Membership of the People's Democratic Party with immediate effect.

"I thank the People's Democratic Party for the opportunities given to me for my elections as a Senator (Represented Osun West) and as Governor of Osun State under the People's Democratic Party."

