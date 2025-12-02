Nigeria: Ibeabuchi Set for December Bout, Targets George Foreman's Record in Lagos

press release

The WBB, a global boxing body that has been in existence for 26 years, has officially sanctioned the Lagos contest

Nigerian heavyweight veteran Ike Ibeabuchi will return to the ring in December in Lagos, where he will fight for the World Boxing Bureau (WBB) Heavyweight Championship.

A victory in the highly anticipated 24 December showdown at the Teslim Balogun Stadium would place him on course to break George Foreman's age record as the oldest man to win a recognised heavyweight title.

Ibeabuchi will face Kabiru Towolawi in a 12-round main event on a packed fight card promoted by Prizefighting.tv.

Promoter Miyen Akiri said the Lagos show, which will stream on Prizefighting.tv, is set up to give the former world-rated boxer a clear pathway in his comeback.

He noted that victory in December would put Ibeabuchi "in a position to fight Oleksandr Usyk the Ring Heavyweight Champion," adding that the team simply wants "a fair, well-organised fight night that marks the next stage of his comeback."

Ibeabuchi has also spoken openly about his ambitions. According to him, "the fire for me to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world is burning hot within me. I will knock Usyk out just like George Foreman knocked out Michael Moorer."

A comeback built on history

Ibeabuchi was one of the most feared heavyweights of the late 1990s and carries a professional record of 21 wins (16 KOs) without defeat.

His rise included standout victories over David Tua and Chris Byrd before a long break from boxing. He made a successful return in August 2025 in Lagos, stopping Idris Afinni in three rounds.

His team believes the December fight offers him not only a championship belt but also a major step toward challenging the current world champions.

Foreman set the heavyweight age record at 45 in 1994. If Ibeabuchi wins the WBB title at 52, he would surpass that milestone and strengthen his claim for a future world title shot.

Full fight card

The December event will feature a full undercard showcasing several Nigerian fighters:

Cruiserweight - 10 rounds

Sunday Abudu vs Idris Afinni

Heavyweight - 10 rounds

Kazeem Samson vs TBA

Super middleweight - 6 rounds

Sadiq Olaotan Idris vs Moses Sorinola

Lightweight - 6 rounds

Arabambi Ojo vs Azeez Lateef Damilare

Super lightweight - 6 rounds

Temitope Ademulere vs Akintunde Abolade

Light heavyweight (female) - 2x10 rounds

Aminat Yekini vs Toyin Adejumo

Lightweight - 6 rounds

Jamiu Akande vs Idowu Agbaje

Heavyweight - 4 rounds

Igbozuruzike Ezekiel (professional debut) vs Sadiq Adisa Akano

Cruiserweight - 4 rounds

Nwali Ugochukwu Jeremiah vs Rasak Saidi

Middleweight - 6 rounds

Sunday Abayomi Ojugbele vs Samuel Ojugbele

Cruiserweight - 6 rounds

Kosisochukwu Anajekwu vs Kadima Stephen

Mr Akiri said the aim of the show is to "build a strong night of local talent" while keeping attention on Ibeabuchi's shot at history.

Eyes on the bigger picture

Ibeabuchi's return has generated wide interest. His unbeaten record, long layoff and sudden re-entry into the sport have made him one of the most talked-about fighters in African boxing.

If he wins the WBB belt in December, his camp plans to push for a world-level opponent in 2026.

For now, all roads lead to Lagos in December, where the veteran heavyweight will attempt to write a new chapter -- and possibly set a new age record -- in a sport he once dominated.