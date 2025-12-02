Sierra Leone: LMTSS Hails Major Cross-Border Recovery As Stolen Tricycle Returned From Sierra Leone

Published: December 2, 2025

MONROVIA, Liberia -- The Liberia Motorcycle and Tricycle Security Service (LMTSS) says its fast-growing, tech-based security operations have helped it score yet another major victory -- the recovery of a stolen tricycle valued at more than US$3,000 in Kenema, Sierra Leone -- a case the institution says further strengthens public trust in its work.

The organization, which describes itself as a registered cyber-based security institution, announced the breakthrough Monday in a statement detailing how coordinated intelligence gathering and collaboration with the Liberia National Police (LNP) led to the successful retrieval.

Complaint Sparks Investigation

LMTSS said the operation began after receiving a formal complaint from Leonard K. Singbeh, whose tricycle had gone missing. The institution immediately launched an intelligence-driven probe.

"Initial findings linked an individual named Nelly, who was subsequently detained by the Liberia National Police at Zone 7 Base for further investigation," the statement noted.

Although Nelly was later released over insufficient evidence, LMTSS secured his cooperation -- a decision that proved critical. Two days later, he provided key information that led to the arrest of the suspects, including himself. During interrogation, the thieves confessed that the tricycle had already been sold and transported across the border to Sierra Leone.

Strategic Cross-Border Operation

With confirmation that the stolen asset had left the country, LMTSS said it shifted its strategy to use the suspects' cooperation before alerting regional authorities, maximizing the chances of recovery.

The operation resulted in the tricycle being located and secured in Kenema.

"Upon securing the asset at the Liberia-Sierra Leone border, LMTSS immediately contacted the Liberia National Police, who coordinated the diplomatic and procedural steps necessary for its lawful return to Liberia," said Abraham S. Kiazolu, LMTSS founder and CEO.

Kiazolu said the tricycle has since been returned to Monrovia, and the suspects handed over to police for prosecution. He confirmed that the case is being forwarded to court, adding that LMTSS possesses video and photo evidence.

Transparency Through Video and Photos

To ensure accountability, LMTSS released verified video and photographic evidence of the recovery, including footage showing official engagement with Sierra Leone Police and documentation at the Bo-Water Side Police Station.

"The recording shows the verification and handover process handled peacefully, respectfully, and in accordance with cross-border security protocols," Kiazolu said. Images of the recovered tricycle were also made public to reinforce credibility.

Institution's Growing Capacity

According to Kiazolu, the successful operation reflects the institution's growing effectiveness in tackling motorcycle and tricycle theft, improving rider safety, and supporting law enforcement.

He reaffirmed LMTSS' commitment to improving rider identification and monitoring, enhancing community safety, and strengthening collaboration with national and regional security authorities.

"This operation highlights the growing efficiency, discipline, and operational capacity of the institution," he said.