Africa: Ypls Africa Honored in Accra for Shaping the Continent's Next Generation of Leaders

ACCRA — The Young Political Leadership School Africa (YPLS Africa) has been recognized for its transformative work in grooming a new wave of responsible and visionary African leaders, earning a distinguished honor during the 20th Anniversary celebrations of the West Africa Civil Society Institute (WACSI). The award was presented on November 21 at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra.

A Recognition Years in the Making

Founded in 2016 as a flagship initiative of Naymote Partners for Democratic Development, YPLS Africa has spent the past decade building a robust platform for civic and political education. The institution has trained more than 1,230 emerging leaders from 14 African countries, many of whom now serve in governments, political parties, academic institutions, civil society, and local governance structures.

Receiving the award on behalf of the institution, YPLS Africa founder Eddie D. Jarwolo expressed gratitude to WACSI for acknowledging the school's impact. He dedicated the honor to young people across the continent who continue to push for democratic change.

Empowering Youth to Transform Governance

In remarks following the ceremony, Jarwolo underscored the importance of youth civic engagement and political education.

"Africa is the youngest continent in the world, with more than 60% of its population under 30," he said. "Yet young people often remain on the margins of political leadership, decision-making, and governance."

He stressed that limited access to civic and political education leaves many youths vulnerable to manipulation and short-term political incentives that undermine democratic progress. YPLS Africa, he noted, exists to shift that reality.

Jarwolo emphasized that informed political participation is essential for strengthening democratic institutions. An empowered youth population, he said, is more likely to demand accountability, reject corruption, and uphold peaceful political competition.

Building a Pipeline of Ethical and Visionary Leaders

YPLS Africa's curriculum centers on leadership skills, democratic values, ethical governance, and critical political thinking. According to Jarwolo, these tools help shape leaders who make informed choices at the ballot box and within their communities.

He argued that an electorate equipped with civic knowledge is more likely to elect transparent, service-oriented officials, ultimately promoting stronger political governance, public trust, and better service delivery.

"YPLS Africa is an investment in Africa's long-term democratic health and sustainable development," he said. "By nurturing principled, informed, and action-driven leaders, we are helping build a more accountable and prosperous Africa."

Aligned With Africa's Long-Term Vision

Jarwolo emphasized that the mission of YPLS Africa aligns with broader continental development agendas, such as ECOWAS Agenda 2050 and the African Union's Agenda 2063. These visions call for an empowered generation of young Africans capable of steering the future of the continent's political, social, and economic landscapes.

He added that the institution's work is vital to achieving inclusive growth, strengthening democratic institutions, and translating regional aspirations into concrete improvements in citizens' lives.

Partners Fueling the Movement

Jarwolo extended deep appreciation to the organizations that have supported YPLS Africa's growth, including the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Their support, he said, has "helped shape the next generation of African leaders and strengthened the continent's democratic trajectory."

YPLS Africa's recognition in Accra marks yet another milestone for a program that continues to redefine youth leadership and inspire political transformation across the continent.