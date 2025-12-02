Liberia: Qnet Denies Ties to Canada Travel Scam, Warns Public Against Fraudsters

QNET has strongly distanced itself from three individuals accused in a Canada travel scam, saying none of the suspects charged with defrauding a Liberian businesswoman of US$1,500 work for the company. The firm also emphasized that it has no employees in Liberia and does not deal in travel visas, overseas jobs or investment schemes.

QNET Rebukes False Media Reports

Responding to media claims linking the accused to the company, Biram Fall, Deputy Chairman for QNET Sub-Saharan Africa, criticized the publication for failing to verify the information.

"We have repeatedly admonished the media to check with QNET before publishing information that is false and untrue about the company," Fall said. "The three accused individuals are not QNET employees, and the company currently has no employees in Liberia."

He stressed that QNET operates strictly as a direct-selling business, allowing independent distributors to promote its products -- not travel or job opportunities.

"Anyone who claims to be selling visas or overseas employment in the name of QNET is a scammer and must be reported to the police," he said.

Company Reinforces Anti-Fraud Efforts

QNET noted that it has strengthened compliance and enforcement mechanisms across West Africa to protect the public from fraud and misuse of its name. The company pointed to expanded training programs, reporting channels and joint operations with security agencies.

In 2024 alone, QNET took 298 disciplinary actions against independent distributors who violated its code of conduct. In 2025, it filed 35 official complaints, leading to several convictions.

The company also highlighted its "QNET Against Scams" awareness drive, which educates communities about fake job offers, visa schemes and investment fraud masquerading under the QNET brand.

Collaboration with Authorities

Fall cited a recent major enforcement action in Ghana, where the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) raided facilities in Kumasi. The operation led to 320 arrests, including 25 suspected scammers and 295 individuals believed to be victims of trafficking and employment scams.

"This operation highlights the company's dedication to working with authorities to bring perpetrators to justice and protect the public," Fall stated.

Public Advised to Verify Before Engaging

QNET urged Liberians to remain vigilant and verify any opportunity linked to the company before committing money.

Members of the public can contact QNET's Compliance Hotline via WhatsApp at +233 25 663 0005 or email network.integrity@qnet.net to confirm whether an activity is legitimate.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to ethical direct selling and warned that any misuse of its name for fraudulent activity will be pursued in collaboration with law enforcement