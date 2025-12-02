Nigeria: IPI Nigeria Urges FG to Stop Harassment of Journalists, Review Laws

Journalists have increasingly become targets for state actors, political operatives and security officials who act without consequences.

The International Press Institute (IPI) Nigeria has asked the federal government to stop the growing harassment of journalists and urgently review laws that allow abuse, warning that press freedom in the country has deteriorated sharply.

Speaking at the opening of the 2025 IPI Nigeria Conference and Annual General Meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, IPI Nigeria President Musikilu Mojeed said the media landscape was now under severe strain as attacks on reporters, intimidation of newsrooms and the misuse of security agencies continued across the country.

He noted that Nigeria fell from 112 to 122 in the global press freedom ranking this year, a drop he described as the outcome of "consistent and aggressive repression across states, across platforms, and across newsrooms".

He said journalists now face monitoring, arbitrary arrest and physical assault for doing their job, including while covering protests, documenting state actions or reporting on elections.

According to him, journalists have increasingly become targets for state actors, political operatives and security officials who act without consequences.

He cited cases in which newsrooms were shut down for political reasons and instances where investigative journalists were abducted or held incommunicado.

He said media houses had been shut down for political reasons in Zamfara, and other states. He recalled that four broadcast stations - NTA, Pride FM, Gamji TV, and Al-Umma TV - were once closed simply for airing an opposition rally.

On targeted attacks on journalists, Mr Mojeed said, "We recall the harrowing experience of a colleague, Segun Olatunji, who was abducted, blindfolded, chained, and transported hundreds of kilometres away from his base for a controversial reporting."

Abuse of cybercrime law

He also said online reporters are now frequent victims of cybercrime accusations based on the cybercrime law. He noted that despite recent amendments of the law, it continues to be used to suppress digital journalism. Several journalists have been arrested or prosecuted under this legislation, Mr Mojeed said, adding that the recent amendments to the cybercrime law had not stopped its misuse against digital journalists, who continue to face arrests and court cases.

"Journalists covering protests and elections remain extremely vulnerable: In August 2024 alone, at least fifty-six (56) journalists were assaulted or arrested while covering demonstrations across the country.

"These are not abstractions. They have names, faces, and families. The pattern of repression is deepening, and the actors remain largely the same--state agents, political actors, and security operatives who operate with impunity," he said.

Call for law reviews, caution to state governors, security agencies

Mr Mojeed warned that the situation had created one of West Africa's most difficult environments for the media, with many reporters working under fear of reprisals.

He stressed that "journalism is not a crime. And journalists are not criminals."

He added that although the constitution protects freedom of expression, "in practice, we continue to see arbitrary arrests, intimidation, censorship, and violence."

He said the country must now review laws that enable abuse and strengthen mechanisms for journalist safety, adding that Nigeria currently has no functioning protection system for the media.

He urged the federal government to caution state governors, security agencies and officials who use state power against the press, describing the culture of impunity as dangerous. When attacks go unpunished, he said, it signals that silencing journalists is acceptable. He warned that the institute would "fiercely resist" any further attacks on journalists going forward.

The IPI president said press freedom was central to democratic governance. He told participants that when the media is weakened, "elections lose credibility, governance becomes opaque, corruption flourishes, and citizens lose their voice."

What journalists should do

He called on journalists across the country to remain united and show solidarity, insisting that collective action was essential for survival in the current climate.

"To our colleagues across the country: This is not the time for apathy and isolation. We must act as a unified community. When a journalist is arrested in Kano, colleagues in Akwa Ibom must care. When a newsroom is attacked in Niger State, reporters in Lagos must speak out. When a reporter disappears in Lagos, editors in Abuja must raise the alarm. Solidarity is our greatest line of defence," he said.

The event, attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, also paid tributes to the late IPI Nigeria treasurer, Rafat Salami.

Mr Mojeed recalled her dedication to the institute, noting that she attended last year's conference despite severe illness. IPI Nigeria will endow an annual prize in her name at the University of Abuja to inspire young journalists with the values she embodied, integrity, courage and selfless service.

He said the conference should serve as a moment for reflection and renewed commitment to defending Nigeria's civic space.

Timely conference

In his remark, IPI Global's Executive Director, Scott Griffen, who joined virtually sent a message of solidarity from Vienna.

"I would like to wish you a successful and productive event as you deliberate on critical issues facing the media and history in Nigeria, foster collaboration and advance the cause of free, independent and responsible journalism," he told delegates.

Mr Griffen said the conference came at a crucial moment as the world faces deep shifts in geopolitics, technology and society, adding that "this could not be a more important moment to come together to strengthen independent journalism."

He reminded participants that 2025 marks IPI's 75th anniversary and recalled IPI's post-Second World War founding by editors who believed a free press would help build a freer, more peaceful world.

Mr Griffen praised the Nigerian national committee for organising the congress and creating spaces for "learning, sharing and solidarity," and said that, in an era of rising uncertainty, "this solidarity is more important than ever."

He closed by thanking members for their dedication and wishing the conference fruitful deliberations on defending quality, independent journalism.