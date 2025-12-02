Ghana: Fire Service Ladies Association (Fisla) Donates to Angels of Hope Orphanage

2 December 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

As part of activities marking the 30th anniversary of the Fire Service Ladies Association(GNFS), ADOI Wendy Abokoma, led the Ladies to donate some items to the Angels of Hope in Tarkwa as an effort to give back to the community and make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

The team, which included the DFO of the station, DOII Alex Assiem presented the following items to the orphanage, 3 packs of liquid soap, 2 gallons of liquid soap, 2 boxes of powdered soap, 2 packs of sanitary pads, 2 boxes of washing bar soap, 1 pack of baby wipes, and a cash donation of GH₵ 2,000.00.

The headmistress, staff, and children of the orphanage expressed their gratitude for the kind gesture and prayed for the Fire Service.

They also requested more visits and support in the future.

