Ghana: Boye-Hlorkah - We Respect England, but We Are the Black Queens

Black Queens forward Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah says the team will approach Tuesday's historic friendly against England with respect but without fear.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Chantelle projected confidence and calm as she emphasized Ghana's identity and belief heading into the high-profile fixture.

"We can respect the opponent, but at the same time we need to be ourselves. We are the Black Queens, and we need to do our things," she said.

"If we do that, I think people will see our performance and our game in a positive way."

The former Everton and London City Lionesses attacker highlighted the excitement within the squad, describing the mood as one of belief rather than intimidation.

"We're excited to play this game. We believe in our own qualities. You've mentioned a couple of countries there, but none of those countries are Ghana," she said, referencing comparisons to other national teams that have recently faced England.

"We haven't played England before, so it's the first time the two nations are going to meet and we back ourselves."

Boye-Hlorkah stressed that the Black Queens' strength lies in their footballing identity and unity.

"We enjoy the football that we play. And we know that when we play our football, we can be a force against any team, any country we come up against."

She also dismissed any suggestion of nervousness ahead of the contest, insisting the squad is mentally ready for the challenge.

"There's no fear whatsoever within our camp. We believe in ourselves, and we'll see the performance we put out tomorrow. We play our best football when we believe in ourselves, she added. "It's an amazing occasion for us all." she added.

The Black Queens face the Lionesses on Tuesday at 7:00 PM at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton.