Nigeria: Police VIP Escorts Now Illegal Duty, Force Spokesman Warns

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has reiterated that any police officer found providing escort or protection for Very Important Persons (VIPs) will be arrested, insisting that such assignments now amount to "illegal duty" under the directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

The Force also confirmed the withdrawal of 11,566 police operatives earlier attached to VIPs, noting that they have been redeployed to schools and other public security duties. It, however, clarified that government officials who are statutorily entitled to police protection will retain their security details.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, issued the warning on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television's current affairs programme 'Politics Today'.

Hundeyin emphasised that the enforcement exercise had fully commenced, with all officers previously attached to VIP protection already recalled as directed by President Bola Tinubu. "The enforcement is on. The IGP gave the directive that any police officer found escorting VIPs be arrested because, definitely, he is on illegal duty. Everyone of them has been recalled," he said.

He added that the IGP had given strict orders to senior commanders to ensure full compliance. Quoting the directive, Hundeyin stated:

"The IGP ordered the AIG SPU to go to the Abuja Airport and station his men there and arrest any police officer found escorting VIPs."

According to him, the same instruction was given in Lagos. "He gave the same order to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State to go to the Lagos Airport and arrest any police officer escorting VIPs. That's how seriously we take this."

Hundeyin further noted that President Tinubu's directive was unequivocal, stressing that the withdrawal of escorts was not influenced by "the highest bidder." The objective, he said, waß to redeploy personnel to core policing roles amid escalating security concerns nationwide.

He also clarified that certain categories of public officials remain entitled to police protection.

"Yes, we have withdrawn police from VIPs but I want you to know that there are certain government officials that are statutory entitled to police officers and would retain their police protection till we get further clearer directives from the presidency," he said.

Although he did not provide a complete list, he cited governors and judges as examples.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that President Tinubu ordered the nationwide withdrawal of police escorts attached to VIPs on November 23, 2025, directing that the officers be redeployed to understaffed communities for core policing.

The Police assured that the implementation of the withdrawal directive was ongoing in a professional manner to prevent security gaps, adding that VIPs seeking security protection have been directed to liaise with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for such service.