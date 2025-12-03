Nigeria: 'Beware of 2015 Anti-Jonathan-Like Plot', Ohanaeze Warns Tinubu

Apex Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu to be alert to what it described as "2015-style political tactics," warning that opposition elements were allegedly deploying familiar strategies aimed at weakening his administration.

In a statement signed by its Deputy President General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, and National Spokesman, Chief Chinenyeze Ohia, the group said it felt compelled to caution the President about "a strategic political pattern reminiscent of the 2015 tactics deployed against former President Goodluck Jonathan."

Ohanaeze alleged that some opposition figures were attempting to revive old political strategies used ahead of the 2015 elections, tactics which, it said, include exploiting security challenges and mounting coordinated media pressure to weaken the incumbent government.

It claimed developments in Kebbi State had been politicised and that recent successful military operations led by the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, had disrupted criminal networks, attracting renewed hostility from political rivals.

The organisation warned that it had observed "media propaganda, fabricated narratives, and distortions" allegedly aimed at eroding President Tinubu's northern political base and undermining key allies in his administration.

It identified Matawalle as a major target in the purported campaign, describing him as a strong pillar in Tinubu's anti-banditry drive.

Ohanaeze also dismissed circulating claims that the United States had pressured Nigeria to remove Badaru and Matawalle as conditions for deeper military cooperation. It reiterated that Badaru's resignation was based strictly on personal medical reasons.

The group urged political actors to stop dragging Matawalle into what it called "unnecessary political theatrics," emphasising his continued focus on supporting federal efforts against terrorism and banditry.

Ohanaeze further commended the collaboration between National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and Matawalle, particularly in protecting Igbo residents across the 19 northern states.

It encouraged President Tinubu to strengthen the Ribadu-Matawalle partnership and urged military service chiefs to consolidate gains in the fight against insecurity.

The organisation called on Nigerians to rally behind the President's security reforms, stressing that national unity and collective resolve remain essential to overcoming the country's current challenges.