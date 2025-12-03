Liberia Receives Congolese Surgical Team to Boost Healthcare Capacity

Monrovia — The Ministry of Health, with support from the World Bank through the Institutional Foundations to Improve Service for Health (IFISH) project, has announced the arrival of a 20-member team of specialist surgeons and medical lecturers from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The experts will serve in Liberia for ten months, from November 2025 to August 2026, providing advanced surgical care and technical support in health facilities across the country.

The deployment aims to ease pressure on Liberia's healthcare system and expand access to specialized surgical services. The visiting surgeons cover a range of fields, including general surgery, orthopedics, neurosurgery, pediatric surgery, and urology.

A first group of 12 surgeons has already arrived in Monrovia. They were welcomed by Minister of Health Dr. Louise M. Kpoto and senior officials at a brief reception and orientation session. The team later toured the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, where they will begin integrating into clinical duties.

Minister Kpoto said the initiative represents a timely boost to the nation's health sector. She noted that the expertise of the Congolese surgeons will help address high surgical demand while supporting skill transfer to Liberian medical professionals.

The 12 specialists currently in the country will be immediately deployed to hospitals with acute surgical needs. The remaining eight members of the delegation are expected to arrive next week.