Liberia: AWLN-Liberia to Host a Dialogue On Women's Land Rights in Careysburg

MONROVIA, Liberia - The African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) Liberia Chapter will, on December 3, 2025, host a Dialogue on Women's Land Rights in Careysburg, Montserrado County. The event aims to address the persistent challenges women face in accessing, owning, and making decisions over land in Liberia.

The dialogue will document women's experiences with land ownership, inheritance, and governance since the enactment of key land laws, particularly, the Land Rights Act of 2018; Decedents Estate Law, and the Criminal Conveyance Law, promote stakeholder engagement among traditional leaders, civil society, government actors, and affected women; influence policy reform through practical recommendations to strengthen land governance and law enforcement; empower women by raising awareness and confidence to claim and defend their land rights.

A total of forty (40) stakeholders are expected, including women farmers and widows, civil society and women's rights organizations, traditional leaders, government officials from relevant ministries and agencies, legal experts, and media representatives.

The Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Hon. Gbeme Horace Kollie, is expected to deliver the Keynote Address. The Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Justice, and the Liberia Land Authority will make Special Remarks reflecting on strong institutional support for advancing gender-responsive land governance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Since its launch on 18 December 2019, AWLN-Liberia has implemented a five-year Strategic Plan that strengthens the leadership and influence of Liberian women. The Chapter continues to support women's political participation, peace and security initiatives, legal reforms, and mentorship for young women leaders.

The AWLN-Liberia Chapter reaffirms its commitment to promoting women's rights, leadership, and meaningful participation in Liberia's development processes.