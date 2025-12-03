Nigeria: U.S. Mission Nigeria Launches 'Made in America, Loved in Nigeria' Social Media Skit Contest

press release

Abuja, Nigeria - The U.S. Mission Nigeria has launched the "Made in America, Loved in Nigeria Social Media Skit Contest," a nationwide digital initiative designed to spotlight the positive impact of American products, brands, and ideas on communities across Nigeria. Running from December 1st, 2025, to December 8, 2025, the contest invites young Nigerians to demonstrate their creativity through short, engaging skits that highlight how U.S. innovations, products, services, and culture enrich daily life, foster productivity, and drive progress.

The campaign requires participants to produce original 90-second vertical skits that creatively portray the influence of American tools, products, or ideas in areas such as business, education, technology, creativity, and community development. Entries must be posted publicly on YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram and tag @USinNigeria. Participants are encouraged to share the same video on your social media channels using the hashtags "#MadeInAmericaLovedInNigeria" and "#TradeThatTransforms"

Application Criteria

The contest is open to Nigerian citizens aged 18 to 45 who reside in Nigeria. Participants must submit only original content and are required to complete the official entry form and upload a signed eligibility and release form. Submissions will undergo pre-screening for compliance with contest rules and will be evaluated on creativity, relevance to the theme, storytelling, technical quality, and audience engagement. Winners will be announced on December 12, 2025 on the U.S. Mission Nigeria social media handles.

Top entries will receive creative media equipment such as Sony A7 IV creative bundle, Sony A7 III, and iPhone 16 + Handheld Gimbal as well as mentorship and U.S. Mission Nigeria social media features as prizes. The initiative aligns with the Mission's commitment to supporting Nigeria's vibrant creative sector, strengthening cultural and economic ties, and celebrating the innovative spirit of Nigerian youth.

For full contest rules, submission instructions, and required forms, participants may visit - http://madeinamericalovedinnigeria.com/ or contact enquiries@madeinamericalovedinnigeria.com

