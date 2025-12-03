Nigeria: Emefiele Trial - No Duress in Defendant's Statements, EFCC Tells Court

2 December 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Ojelu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Tuesday, told the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, that second defendant, Henry Omoile, voluntarily made his statements in the ongoing $4.5 billion fraud trial involving former Central Bank Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele.

Emefiele is standing trial on a 19-count charge bordering on gratification and corrupt demands, while Omoile, his co-defendant, is facing a three-count charge relating to the unlawful acceptance of gifts. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

Testifying in a trial-within-trial, EFCC operative Alvan Gurumnaan said no officer of the Commission coerced Omoile into making any statements.

"The second defendant did not make any statement under duress. Our officers do not force statements through violence or intimidation," he told the court.

He added that where an allegation of duress is made, the burden lies on the defendant to prove it.

At the last sitting on October 9, 2025, prosecuting counsel Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, sought to tender Omoile's extra-judicial statements in evidence. However, defence counsel Kotoye Adeyinka, SAN, objected, insisting the statements were not voluntarily made. Justice Oshodi subsequently ordered a trial-within-trial.

Gurumnaan, formerly of the Special Operations Unit of the EFCC Lagos Zonal Command, narrated how Omoile made the statements at the Commission's conference room in Block A of the Lagos Directorate, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi. He described the venue as a large, open conference space routinely used by the Special Operations Team.

The witness said he found Omoile's objection surprising, noting that the defendant arrived at the EFCC office on February 26, 2024, accompanied by the Acting Managing Director of NIBSS and his lawyer, Mr. E. N. Offiong.

"The statements were taken openly. There is no way we could have done that under threat," he said.

The court admitted four statements--three dated February 26, 2024, and one dated February 27, 2024--as Exhibits 1-4. Gurumnaan confirmed that Omoile was in custody when he made them.

He said the defendant was duly cautioned before making the statements, noting that the cautionary words were administered by another team member, Mr. Azeez Ajigbotosho.

"The statements were signed by the second defendant. He even wrote, 'I am making this statement in the presence of my lawyer, Offiong,"' he added.

Although one of the statements did not expressly mention the lawyer's presence, the witness insisted that Offiong was present on both days and tendered the EFCC visitors' register as supporting evidence.

Under cross-examination by defence counsel Ojo and Adeyinka , Gurumnaan admitted that no video recording was made, despite it being part of the EFCC's standard practice. He explained that certain operational circumstances sometimes make video recording impossible.

Justice Oshodi adjourned further hearing in the trial-within-trial to Thursday, January 15, and Friday, January 16, 2026.

