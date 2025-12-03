Nigeria: HURIWA Condemns Fresh Attacks in Imo, Abia, Plateau, Sokoto, Calls for Stronger Security Response

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has condemned a series of violent attacks in Imo, Abia, Plateau, and Sokoto states within the last 24 hours, calling for urgent and coordinated security action by federal and state authorities.

In a press statement on Tuesday, HURIWA said the incidents--which included abductions and deadly raids on rural communities--highlight the need for proactive policing and strengthened collaboration among security agencies. The group warned that without rapid intervention, affected communities could face worsening insecurity.

The association expressed concern over reports that travellers were abducted near Ngor Okpala in Imo State while heading to Aba in Abia State. It also referenced a separate attack on the advance team of the Abia State Governor along the Umuahia-Owerri route.

In Plateau State, community leaders reported that at least three people were killed and five injured during an early morning attack on Chakfem community in Mangu Local Government Area. Bulus Dabit, President of the Mwaghavul Development Association, confirmed the incident, saying attackers invaded the community around 3 a.m. on Sunday, shooting sporadically and rustling dozens of cattle. The injured were receiving treatment in nearby hospitals.

In Sokoto State, residents of Bakale village in Kilgori District reported threats from armed groups demanding levies to avert further violence. An anonymous community leader added that several villages in Kilgori and Torankawa districts had recently faced extortion and fatal attacks in the past weeks.

HURIWA urged the federal government to work closely with state governors to strengthen early warning systems, intelligence gathering, and rapid response mechanisms. The group also highlighted the economic risks posed by recurring abductions along major routes in Imo State, particularly near the Owerri Airport.

The association called on the Plateau and Sokoto state governments to prioritise the protection of rural populations that have experienced repeated attacks over the years.

In its statement, signed by National Coordinator Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach, including tighter border security, improved community policing, and increased support for security agencies operating in remote areas.

"The frequency of these incidents shows that communities remain vulnerable," the group said, urging the government to turn security declarations into concrete action on the ground. HURIWA also called for transparent investigations into all reported attacks and for authorities to communicate clearly with the public on measures being taken to prevent future incidents.