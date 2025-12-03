Nigeria: Insecurity - Tinubu Meets With Service Chiefs

2 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The president met with heads of intelligence agencies and service chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu has demanded greater efficiency in strategies and result in the ongoing fight against insecurity in some part of Nigeria.

The president met with heads of intelligence agencies and service chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting this Tuesday lasted more than an hour behind closed doors.

After the meeting, the Chief of Defense Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, revealed that the meeting was quite engaging as the president gave new direction and directives intended to record better result in the fight against all forms of insecurity.

The Chief of Defence Staff promised Nigerians that the security agencies are coordinating better to ensure that Nigerians celebrate the yuletide in peace.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.