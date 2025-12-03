Nigeria: Insecurity - Tinubu Meets With Service Chiefs

The president met with heads of intelligence agencies and service chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu has demanded greater efficiency in strategies and result in the ongoing fight against insecurity in some part of Nigeria.

The president met with heads of intelligence agencies and service chiefs at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting this Tuesday lasted more than an hour behind closed doors.

After the meeting, the Chief of Defense Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, revealed that the meeting was quite engaging as the president gave new direction and directives intended to record better result in the fight against all forms of insecurity.

The Chief of Defence Staff promised Nigerians that the security agencies are coordinating better to ensure that Nigerians celebrate the yuletide in peace.