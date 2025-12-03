Nigeria: Lawyer Demands Transparency On Rescue of Kebbi Schoolchildren, Kwara Worshippers

...Says government must explain methodology, fate of abductors

A social critic and legal practitioner, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has called on the Federal Government to provide a full account of how abducted Kebbi schoolchildren and Kwara church worshippers were rescued from bandits, insisting that Nigerians deserve transparency on the operations.

In a statement titled "A Miracle Without a Blueprint? The Puzzling Rescue of the Kebbi School Children and Kwara Church Worshippers," Ejiofor said that while the nation rejoices over the safe return of the victims, citizens are equally demanding answers that the government has so far failed to provide.

He described the celebrations that followed the release as understandable, noting that the country momentarily "exhaled" after weeks of tension. But he argued that restoring public confidence in the country's security architecture requires more than "triumphant announcements."

Ejiofor questioned the silence of authorities on critical aspects of the rescue operation.

"How exactly was this daring rescue executed? Where are the abductors? Were any arrested, neutralised or apprehended in any capacity whatsoever? Or did they simply vanish into thin air?" he queried.

He noted that across the country -- in offices, markets and social spaces -- Nigerians were asking whether the operations were genuine rescues or negotiated releases that may have involved ransom payments or secret compromises.

Ejiofor criticised what he described as evasive explanations from government officials, citing the recent interview granted by Presidential Spokesperson Bayo Onanuga on Arise TV.

"When pressed on whether abductors were arrested or if ransom was paid, the answers dissolved smoothly into convenient vagueness," he said.

The lawyer expressed concern that if ransom was involved, it could further strengthen criminal gangs by providing funds for more weapons and recruitment.

He also raised questions about the victims who lost their lives during the attacks in Kebbi and Kwara, warning against allowing their deaths to become "statistical footnotes" in Nigeria's worsening security crisis.

Ejiofor argued that a transparent briefing by security agencies was necessary to reassure Nigerians and prevent speculation.

"We cannot, in good conscience, sleep with both eyes shut knowing that the architects of these recent horrors may still be comfortably perched somewhere, weapons in hand, waiting to strike again," he warned.

He prayed for strengthened capacity and wisdom for the security agencies, adding that Nigeria must continue striving for peace despite repeated setbacks.