Nigeria: Youth Coalition Backs Ex-CDS Musa for Defence Minister Role

ABUJA - A nationwide coalition of youth and regional stakeholder groups has declared support for the nomination of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd.), as Defence Minister, as the Senate prepares to begin his screening.

The position of the coalition was contained in a communiqué signed by Dr. Kennedy Tonjo West, President of MOSIEND, and Comrade Isaac Oweicho for the National Coalition of Youth and Regional Stakeholder Organisations, following a meeting of several youth platforms across the North, Middle Belt, Niger Delta and Southern Nigeria.

The groups said Gen. Musa's retirement in October had raised concerns among young people who had closely followed his tenure in military operations across conflict-prone regions.

"Nigeria is in dire need of decisive, intelligent, and uncompromising security leadership. General Musa remains one of the finest assets this country has produced in modern military history," the communiqué stated.

According to the coalition, the country's deteriorating security environment; including incidents of banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, rural attacks, oil-corridor sabotage and organised criminal networks, highlights the need for continuity and deeper coordination within the defence sector.

They argued that the nomination of Gen. Musa comes at a time when experienced leadership is required to stabilise various theatres of insecurity.

"With the spate of kidnappings that are now taking place virtually all over this country, with the spate of killings that are taking place all over this country... Nigeria cannot afford to sideline a man with such unmatched strategic capacity," the coalition said.

At the meeting, the coalition adopted several resolutions aimed at improving national security. These include establishing a legal and policy framework for state police, comprehensive re-vetting of all military recruits and personnel, zero-tolerance consequences for terrorists and bandits, deployment of advanced technology, strengthening of local intelligence networks, and convening a National Security Emergency Forum.

The statement added that the screening presents an opportunity to reinforce inter-agency cooperation and adopt a more cohesive national security strategy.

"Mr President is known for identifying exceptional talent and placing them where the nation needs them most. Gen. Musa is one such rare talent. Recalling him now will significantly boost national security outcomes," the communiqué noted.

The groups said Nigeria is at a critical juncture, adding that the Defence Minister portfolio requires experience, operational familiarity with ongoing threats and the capacity to coordinate security institutions.

"We urge Mr President to act swiftly. The security of our people cannot wait. Nigeria needs Gen. Musa's expertise back in the system, and now is the time," the coalition stated.

They expressed hope that the Senate screening would enable a clear articulation of the strategic priorities required to address emerging security challenges.