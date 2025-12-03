Nigeria: DHQ Intervenes As Vigilantes Open Fire On Nigerien Soldiers in Katsina

Defence Headquarters, DHQ, has clarified the circumstances surrounding a border incident involving local vigilantes and Nigerien troops at Mazanya Village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Michael Onoja, who gave the clarification in a statement in Abuja yesterday, assured that the situation had been fully resolved and new measures adopted to prevent a recurrence.

He said the incident occurred on Nov. 29 at about 3 p.m., when a convoy of Nigerien soldiers entered the Mazanya community to fetch water, a long-standing routine practice by troops from the neighbouring country.

According to him, the convoy, made up of four gun trucks and a Toyota Jeep conveying officers and soldiers, appeared unusually large to local vigilante members who misinterpreted the movement as a hostile advance and opened fire.

Onoja said the misunderstanding was promptly contained, following dialogue between Nigerian security authorities and the Nigerien commander on ground.

"The Nigerien troops eventually fetched the required water and returned to their side of the border without further incident," he said.

The defence spokesman added that the Nigerien commander stressed the importance of prior liaison before future cross-border water-fetching missions, especially those involving senior officers or large troop formations, and committed to improving communication going forward.

He said the Armed Forces of Nigeria, in line with their commitment to maintaining peaceful and cooperative relations with neighbouring countries, convened a joint border security meeting on December 1.

The meeting, according to him, focused on reinforcing liaison structures, enhancing communication channels and preventing similar misunderstandings between both forces.

He reaffirmed Nigeria's strong bilateral ties with the Republic of Niger, noting that both countries shared deep cultural, economic and security bonds, as well as common challenges such as terrorism, smuggling, illegal migration and transborder crimes.

"The Defence Headquarters remains committed to peaceful coexistence, mutual respect and seamless coordination with the Republic of Niger," he said.

Onoja assured residents of Mazanya and other border communities that the situation was under control, adding that both Nigerian and Nigerien authorities have pledged their commitment to safeguarding civilians along the border.

He urged residents to remain calm but vigilant while continuing their legitimate activities, saying the lessons learned from the incident were being taken seriously and that concrete steps were underway to prevent a recurrence.