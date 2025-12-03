Nigeria: Lagos Suspends Further Rehab Work Along Lekki-Epe Expressway Till January

The Lagos State Government has directed the contractors handling the rehabilitation works on the Eti-Osa/Lekki/Epe Expressway to vacate the site on Thursday, 4th December 2025, and resume the rehabilitation works in January 2026 to enable seamless traffic movement during the festive period.

State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced this on Tuesday, during an inspection tour of the areas.

In the entourage were: Special Adviser to the Governor, Office of Infrastructure, Engr. Olufemi Daramola, representatives of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, as well as the contractor, Messrs CRCC, among others.

Osiyemi said the suspension of rehabilitation work on the axis has become necessary to ward off the attendant gridlock, aimed at creating seamless vehicular movement during the Yuletide period.

Meanwhile, the State Government has concluded plans to commence regulated bus operations on the Lekki-Epe corridor on December 8, 2025.

The operation involves 229 high- and medium-capacity buses in the first phase of its Lekki-Epe Bus Reform Scheme.

Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced this on its X handle on Tuesday, stating that the rollout will introduce exclusive, government-regulated bus services along major routes, including Ajah-CMS/Marina, Ajah-Obalende, Ajah-Oshodi, Ajah-Berger, and Ajah-Iyana Ipaja.

It stated that one operator will run an express service, while others will operate stage-by-stage services to ensure broad commuter coverage.

All participating buses will feature Lagos' standard blue-and-white colours, QR-enabled PTCS verification stickers, unique identification codes, and Touch and Pay (TAP) stickers for seamless commuter transactions.

"The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, LAMATA, and representatives of informal bus operators have concluded a final stakeholder meeting ahead of the commencement of the regulated bus operations on the Lekki-Epe corridor.

"This first phase, deploying 229 buses, will ultimately be extended to Epe," the statement read.

LAMATA added that the initiative aims to improve safety, comfort, and operational discipline along the corridor, providing commuters with a more reliable and secure public transport experience.