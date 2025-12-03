Liberia: UP Issues Strict Advisory to Public Officials

2 December 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The National Leadership of the Unity Party (UP) hereby issues a strict advisory to all partisans, supporters, and sympathizers who are currently serving as appointed officials within the Government of Liberia.

Monrovia, Liberia - December 2, 2025: In preparation for the upcoming Unity Party Homecoming and all associated party functions, the National Coordinating Committee mandates that NO official government vehicles, assets, or resources are to be used for these political activities.

This directive is in full compliance with the Code of Conduct for Public Officials, specifically Part V (Political Participation), which prohibits the utilization of government resources for partisan political activities. The Unity Party, as the ruling establishment, bears the primary responsibility to set the standard for good governance, transparency, and the rule of law.

The Party takes this advisory seriously. Any government official found in violation of this directive will face immediate internal disciplinary actions by the Party and risks public censure for violating the public trust. The Unity Party remains committed to separating the functions of the State from the operations of the Party.

We look forward to a vibrant, peaceful, and law-abiding Homecoming celebration as we continue to move our agenda for the country forward.

