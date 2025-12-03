Africa: Para Volleyball - Nigeria Emerges Champions At West Africa Zonal Para Games

3 December 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Nigeria emerged champions of the Para Volleyball event at the inaugural edition of the West Africa Zone A &B after recording a 3-0 sets win against Ghana.

In a grueling encounter against Niger Republic in their first game, Nigeria pulled off a 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-22) win.

Nigeria's experience again came to the fore in their final game against Ghana as they claimed their second successive victory to emerge winner.

Nigeria set the tone as they raced to a 25-10 points win in the first set. The team started from where they left off in the second set with another 25-6 points win while they finished off the third set with another 25-16 points win.

Speaking with reporters after the win, President of the Paravolley Federation of Nigeria, Kayode Ladele, noted that the win affirmed the board's dedication to developing the sport in Nigeria.

"It makes me feel achieved, since we have been putting works into developing paravolley in Nigeria, people can now see the results in the open. You cannot challenge victory, victory is victory."

Technical Director and Head Coach of the team, Priscilla Agara thanked the Paravolley President, Mr Ladele for consistently exposing the team to international competitions such as the 2024 Paralympic Games qualifiers and 2024 Paravolleyball Club Championship.

"The win is a massive one for Nigeria. It confirms our status in the West African sub-region. We are grateful to God for the victory and I want to thank my players for being the gold home," she stated.

