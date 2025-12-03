Ghana: Over 200,000 Birds Vaccinated in 3 Northern Regions

TAMALE — In an effort to combat the spread of Newcastle Disease, more than 200,000 poultry, including local fowls, exotic birds, guinea fowls, turkeys, and ducks across the Savannah, North East, and Upper East Regions of Northern Ghana have been successfully vaccinated.

The vaccination project is being implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with the Veterinary Services Directorate (VSD) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA).

It is EU-funded under the Food Security Response in Northern Ghana Project.

According to a statement issued and copied to The Ghanaian Times here yesterday, the initiative also aims to safeguard rural livestock, improve food security, nutrition, and enhance the resilience of smallholder farmers across the northern part of the country.

It said the successful vaccination of over 200,000 birds was a testament to the shared commitment with the people of Northern Ghana.

According to Rune Skinnebach, EU Ambassador to Ghana, protecting livestock was a direct investment in food security and the economic resilience of smallholder farmers.

He said the initiative forms a crucial pillar of the comprehensive support to build a more food-secure future for the region.

The statement also indicated that Newcastle Disease was a highly contagious viral infection that affects domestic and wild birds, causing respiratory distress, reduced egg production, and high mortality rates in Ghana.

This, it emphasised, had led to significant economic losses for farmers and threatens food and nutrition security, particularly among rural households that depend on poultry as a major source of food and income.

The vaccination exercise was conducted in many districts and communities targeted by the project, focusing on inclusive community engagement and awareness creation.

The statement added that women, persons with disabilities, and youth farmers were particularly targeted to prevent losses in livestock and enhance food security among these groups.

According to FAO, protecting the poultry sector means protecting livelihoods, nutrition, and hope for rural families.

The statement further stated that through this campaign, FAO was ensuring that communities, especially women and youth, had the knowledge and resources to safeguard their flocks and strengthen food security in the long term.

Through this campaign, FAO and its partners continue to promote animal health, food security, and sustainable livelihoods in northern Ghana, ensuring that rural poultry production remains a vital pillar for nutrition and economic growth.