Ghana: Be Mindful of Behaviour On Social Media, Digital Platforms ...1st Lady Tells Aburi Girls Shs Students

The First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, has advised students of Aburi Girls Senior High School to be mindful of their behaviour on social media and other digital platforms in order to protect their dignity and reputation, as well as that of their families and the school.

She said that digital technologies such as social media platforms and artificial intelligence could be described as a double-edged tool, as they could have both positive and negative impacts on students.

Mrs Mahama gave the advice in a speech read on her behalf by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mrs Nana Oye Bampoe-Addo, at the 79th Speech and Prize Giving Day of Aburi Girls SHS.

The event, which was held over the weekend, was under the theme, "A Legacy of Light: Influencing Future Generations."

"Technology, whether AI, social media, or platforms like TikTok, has become a double-edged tool. It can inform, guide, and build your talent. But it can also mislead, distract, or harm. It is becoming common to see young people chasing clicks, likes, or fame by exposing themselves online, courting controversy, insulting elders, or attacking school authorities.

"These paths do not build character. They do not reflect the values that Aburi Girls stands for: integrity, humility, wisdom, and a legacy of light on the hill," Mrs Mahama said.

"As daughters of this institution, you must protect your dignity. You must safeguard the reputation of your families and the integrity of this school. Every action online leaves a footprint, and you must choose footprints that inspire -- not ones that you will regret," she added.

Mrs Mahama urged all stakeholders, including teachers and parents, to monitor and guide the students in the use of digital technologies and offer counselling services to shape them into responsible citizens.

Furthermore, she underscored the need for stakeholders to introduce workshops to help students develop their digital skills, adding, "The world is no longer built on rote learning alone. Holistic education now includes technology, ethical social media use, responsible content creation, and understanding how the digital economy works."

Mrs Mahama also highlighted a number of education reforms by the government, such as the National Education Consultative Forum, the 'No Fees, No Stress' policy, the decentralised school feeding programme, budget allocation for the completion of E-Blocks, and Free Education for Persons with Disabilities.

"Government is also working with the GETFund, DACF, and the teacher unions on a long-term plan to deliver 50,000 housing units for teachers," she added.

The First Lady commended the teachers and leadership of the school for sustaining its legacy.

Additionally, she expressed gratitude to the alumni for their contributions to the school's development, as well as to parents for the trust they had in the leadership and teachers to shape the character of the students.